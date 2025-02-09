Social media reacts to Lakers voiding Mark Williams trade: 'It's to distract us from PlayStation Network going down'
The concerns about Mark Williams' past health issues became a reality when the Los Angeles Lakers decided to void the trade with the Charlotte Hornets involving Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and a first-round pick. JJ Redick will now have to rely on Jaxson Hayes as the starting center and the team could potentially add a center from the buyout market.
See below the social media reactions to the Lakers' decision to void the deal, with some users sharing hilarious conspiracy theories.
