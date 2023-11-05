Social media reacts to Jailton Almeida’s one-sided win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231

Jailton Almeida’s rise through the heavyweight division took another step forward on Saturday when he dominated perennial contender Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 231 headliner.

Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) added to his perfect octagon start with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former two-time title challenger Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) in the headlining bout, which took place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Almeida’s victory over Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231.

* * * *

UFC

UFC

ENTER THE KNOCKOUT KING! 🤬👑 He makes his 28th appearance in the UFC tonight! @TheBeast_UFC | #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/kdyCdjp1kq — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) November 5, 2023

UFC

UFC

BJ Penn

Those are some big boys 😅 — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) November 5, 2023

Alan Jouban

Almeida has shown a Khamzat like ability so far in his UFC career. Style and dual weight classes. #UFCSaoPaulo — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023

Bloody Elbow

Derrick Lewis taken down early in round 1. That's a bad sign for the Black Beast. #UFCSaoPaulo — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 5, 2023

Nolan King

Lewis just powered out of Almeida's mount and then was pretty immediately mounted again #UFCSP — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 5, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Jailton running out of ideas — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 5, 2023

Ariel Helwani

Damn. Jailton Almeida steamrolls Derrick Lewis. Mounts him for like 4.5 minutes. Sub attempts et al. And Lewis survives the round. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 5, 2023

Jalin Turner

Bro is just stopping his punches by grabbing his wrists 😂 he gotta be super strong — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023

E. Casey Leydon

This is most Derrick Lewis fight ever. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) November 5, 2023

Bloody Elbow

Lewis down again early in round 2. #UFCSaoPaulo — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) November 5, 2023

Jalin Turner

Not the 30 on Derek gloves falling off 😭 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023

Derek Brunson

These are the type of fights Derrick Lewis wins ? Lose 24 minutes and 53 seconds , KOs opp with 7 seconds left 😂😂😂 #UFCbrazil — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

Derrick Lewis officially landed 6 significant strikes in the first round against Jailton Almeida, which is 3 times more than Almeida's five previous UFC opponents combined. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) November 5, 2023

Lauren Murphy

This would be sweet if it was IBJJF — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) November 5, 2023

Jamahal Hill

Bro got the UF from his glove stuck to head lol — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) November 5, 2023

Jalin Turner

Ok here comes a come from behind ko by Lewis 😭👏🏾 — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) November 5, 2023

Kevin Iole

I think that’s another 10-8 for Almeida. Derrick is pinned nearly the entire round, and Almeida has had a few legit sub attempts. #UFCSaoPaulo — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 5, 2023

Caposa

Someone please send this to Derrick’s corner https://t.co/5UePDuFF5F — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 5, 2023

Jed Meshew

Jailton gotta learn how to fight and not just submission grapple. If he was punching Lewis this would’ve been over 8 minutes ago. Instead he’s letting Lewis linger. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) November 5, 2023

Anton Tabuena

Ref seriously warning him about a restart from mount? Smh. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) November 5, 2023

Alexander K Lee

Almeida’s wrestling is really a joy to watch #UFCSP — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) November 5, 2023

Derek Brunson

Heavyweights get away with murder . I mean damn 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 5, 2023

Ben Askren

Has no one ever taught Almeida how to ground and pound?? — Funky (@Benaskren) November 5, 2023

MMA Mania

Terrance McKinney

Does Almeida not have hands or he knows his best plan is to just smother Lewis for 25 minutes? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

Islam Makhachev

When you never training grappling 🤦‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2023

Kevin Iole

Almeida once again has huge control time. He survived a scare when Lewis got up and was throwing. I have it 30-24 for Almeida at this stage. #UFCSaoPaulo — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 5, 2023

Chad Dundas

Derrick Lewis Submission Defense Instructional VHS Cassette Tape — Chad Dundas (@chaddundas) November 5, 2023

Laura Sanko

Did NOT expect this to go to the 4th or 5th rounds…but here we are. #UFCSP — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) November 5, 2023

Fight Ghost

Jailton -1000 entering the final round #UFCSP — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 5, 2023

Scott Fontana

R4 10-9 Almeida, going up 40-36. Still very patient, picking his spots to land ground strikes and attack subs but ultimately executing the vast majority of effective offense between the two. #UFCSP — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) November 5, 2023

Chael Sonnen

That’s GREAT corner work by team Lewis. Passionate and direct. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 5, 2023

Caposa

My god Aldo like takedown defense from Lewis in R5 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 5, 2023

Islam Makhachev

give him a pillow 🤦‍♂️ — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) November 5, 2023

Tatiana Suarez

Please don’t try to wrestle with him Lewis. And he tried and now he is mounted…. Again. I’m in shock 😂 #UFCSaoPaulo — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) November 5, 2023

Conner Burks

Terrance McKinney

At least we had the Darby fight tonight to give us some action — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2023

Alan Jouban

That was not it. #UFCSaoPaulo — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 5, 2023

Kenny Florian

Almeida/Lewis is NOT going the dis… — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) November 5, 2023

Matthew Wells

50-44 Almeida @MMADecisions #UFCSP Could be more than one 10-8 in there, and that's fine. It's clear who won this, though. — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 5, 2023

MMA Junkie

UFC

Dominante por cinco rounds👏 @Malhadinho_UFC el ganador de la estelar por decisión unánime #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/qp0jM4lTxF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) November 5, 2023

Nolan King

Jailton Almeida calls out Ciryl Gane at #UFCSP — Nolan King (@mma_kings) November 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie