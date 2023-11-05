Advertisement

Social media reacts to Jailton Almeida’s one-sided win over Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231

Mike
·6 min read

Jailton Almeida’s rise through the heavyweight division took another step forward on Saturday when he dominated perennial contender Derrick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 231 headliner.

Almeida (20-2 MMA, 6-0 UFC) added to his perfect octagon start with a one-sided unanimous decision victory over former two-time title challenger Lewis (27-12 MMA, 18-10 UFC) in the headlining bout, which took place at Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Almeida’s victory over Lewis at UFC Fight Night 231.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie