Social media reacts to Jack Hermansson’s upset victory over Joe Pyfer at UFC Fight Night 236

Jack Hermansson returned from a career-long layoff and proved he’s still relevant at middleweight when he beat Joe Pyfer in Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 236 headliner.

Hermansson (24-8 MMA, 11-6 UFC) competed for the first time since December 2022 and got his hand raised for the first time in 19 months courtesy of a unanimous decision victory over Pyfer (12-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) in the main event matchup at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Hermansson’s win over Pyfer at UFC Fight Night 236.

The #UFCVegas86 MAIN EVENT IS HERE! Who you got, Jack Hermansson or Joe Pyfer? Full coverage: https://t.co/CafJI3cHvm pic.twitter.com/bFo443DbsQ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 11, 2024

Wrapped and ready 👊 Our #UFCVegas86 main event is ready to roll backstage pic.twitter.com/sZd3HbWdjP — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

Here we GO! Hermansson vs Pyfer starts right now at #UFCVegas86! pic.twitter.com/czLOaB4yi9 — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

R1 – Jack vs. Joe – Joe leg kick, then left hand. Joe going after Jack off the rip. Joe to the body, Jack left hand then calf kick. #UFCVegas86 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 11, 2024

Would definitely like to see how Pyfer looks during or after R3. Hope Hermansson can push him a little bit. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2024

I like how I see Joe utilizing feints in this fight to set things up. #UFCVegas86 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 11, 2024

Pyfer making Hermansson pay for reaching. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 11, 2024

Pyfer landed the bigger shots in Round 1. Kept it tight on the feet and mixed it up well. Hermansson needs to land a few good shots to get Pyfer's respect. 10-9. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) February 11, 2024

Joe Pyfer -1000 entering round 2 #UFCVegas86 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 11, 2024

Jack needs to at least attempt a td is his gameplan to strike with him? — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

Pyfer is an attacking dynamo but tonight he's so wide open to counters it's unbelievable. Which isn't like him. You'd hope Jack hears that from the corner. #UFCVegas86 — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 11, 2024

Let’s go Joe — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 11, 2024

20-18 Pyfer after R2 Let's see whether he starts to slow down. It is clear that Hermansson is trying to extend this into the championship rounds. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2024

Jack has earned some of Joe's respect. Joe lands a good right hand. Jack doesn't back up this time and he's landing the jab! BIG right hand for Jack!!!#UFCVegas86 — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 11, 2024

Pyfer coming unglued ! #UFCVegas86 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 11, 2024

Pyfer never jabs and it’s killing him now as he’s all hooks and starting to tire. Needs work — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 11, 2024

Jack finding success with the kick/punch and knee/punch. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 11, 2024

We got ourselves a fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

R3 10-9 Hermansson in a solid comeback round, narrowing Pyfer's lead to 29-28. Joker speeding up but did weather another mini-surge by Pyfer. #UFCVegas86 — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) February 11, 2024

Jack Hermansson -175 entering the 4th round ! #UFCVegas86 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 11, 2024

Old dog showing what’s up#ufc — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) February 11, 2024

Jack stuffing takedowns. Not great for Pyfer — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2024

Insane fight here! Jack Hermansson is a DAWG 😤 #UFCVegas86 — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) February 11, 2024

I have it 38-38 heading into the final round, but that round may end up being the swing round as it was relatively close. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2024

Hermansson -200 entering the final round. Pyfer looks cooked ! #UFCVegas86 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 11, 2024

Obvious 2-2. Who wants it more right now! #UFCVegas86 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 11, 2024

PRESSURE !!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024

Man, veteran savvy from Hermansson in this fight. Weathered an early storm, made adjustments, stuck to what worked and is now trying to seal it with a takedown into ground offense on a Pyfer who is winded and beaten up. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) February 11, 2024

I have it Hermanson 48-47. Very smart veteran fight by The Joker #UFCVegas86 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 11, 2024

Experience won this fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 11, 2024

25 minutes in the books! Decision up next between Hermansson and Pyfer at #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/IKo9r6wVDI — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

It’s a different ball game when you get inside that top 10. I fought over a decade inside the TOP 10 . Not many can say they have , Even past champs . A lot have reached the high and faded big , then lose 8 in a row like Johnny Hendricks ! Joe will learn from this ! #MMA — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 11, 2024

Hermansson with the W — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) February 11, 2024

Back in the win column after more than a year away!@jackthejokermma leaves the Octagon with a unanimous decision over Joe Pyfer at #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/YDe7T3cAoA — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

Hermansson calls for the legalization of MMA in Norway and for a fight with Nassourdine Imavov. Mic time well spent. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2024

I've said it a thousand times, losing a round means nothing. And 5 round fights are a whole different monster. Way to go Jack, veteran performance, and Pyfer has nothing to be ashamed of. Big step up and he performed admirably. — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) February 11, 2024

Hermansson's got big plans for the rest of 2024 👀 #UFCVegas86 pic.twitter.com/ifYlGgBHlo — UFC (@ufc) February 11, 2024

