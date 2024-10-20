Social media reacts to Francis Ngannou's PFL knockout of Rennan Ferreira
Francis Ngannou returned to MMA in violent fashion at PFL: Battle of the Giants on Saturday – and social media had plenty to say about it.
At Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ngannou took size out of the equation. He took down Renan Ferreira and blasted him with ground-and-pound punches for the first-round stoppage.
Check out what the MMA community had to say below.
Caposa
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024
Conor McGregor
Ben Fowlkes
Big Fran still looks carved out of stone at 38. He knows where they keep the weights.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) October 19, 2024
Ariel Helwani/Jake Paul
Here we go! Ngannou vs. Ferreira starts now! 😅 pic.twitter.com/yyKvPObGK2
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 19, 2024
Renato Moicano
Vsf Ngannou para de se amarrao #pfl
— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 19, 2024
Caposa
oh jesus. Get out of there Francis
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024
Caposa
Big Fran dropping bombs
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024
Matthew Wells
Francis Ngannou is still that dude.
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 19, 2024
Caposa
Holy fuckkkk. Francis just pummelled that man unconscious
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024
Terrance McKinney
Ngannou is a bad mtfka 🔥🔥
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2024
MacMally
Everyone the same height when youre on your back. 😂 #PFL
— MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 19, 2024
Jeffrey Molina
FRANCIS NURMAGAMEDOV!! 😳
— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 19, 2024
Caposa
Murderous GNP from Ngannou. God damn https://t.co/92cTcIv81A
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024
Jon Fitch
Wow.
Francis Ngannou is the best heavyweight around.
Hands down.
To be considered the best you have to beat Francis.
— Jon Fitch 🏴☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) October 19, 2024
Aaron Bronsteter
That is the most emotional reaction that I have seen from a collective team after a victory.
So much love for Francis from his team after a brilliant performance.
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2024
Terrance McKinney
That look on Renan’s face was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/8QmxNveERi
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2024
Adam Martin
This is a really late stoppage by Big Dan. Like dude... you're right there, stop the damn fight already https://t.co/Qmd2CRqUGc
— Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 19, 2024
MMA Junkie
For Kobe! Francis Ngannou is overcome with emotional after finishing Renan Ferreira at #PFLSuperFights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Hn4Rn8FSi
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 19, 2024
Luke Thomas
PFL RESULTS:
Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO at 3:32 of round 1 #PFLSuperFights
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 19, 2024
Official result
#PFLSuperFights results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32 – for heavyweight superfights title#BraceForImpact full coverage: https://t.co/RBLmcSx5Bp pic.twitter.com/CrqXsDgsSd
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 19, 2024
Belal Muhammad
So happy for Francis
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 19, 2024
Simon Samano
Look at the emotion from Francis Ngannou after his win. No doubt thinking of his late son. Given what he’s been through his entire life and the way he carries himself, I’ll never understand how anyone could talk bad about this man. Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. pic.twitter.com/V3UZdX0HyB
— Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 19, 2024
Rampage Jackson
Nice finish! Congrats @FrancisNgannou 🫡 pic.twitter.com/vCdgWUCTMW
— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) October 19, 2024
Sean Ross
Francis Ngannou lost his son earlier this year. He said when he's done, he hopes the world remembers his son Kobe's name pic.twitter.com/oy89wNUyac
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2024
Will Harris
Francis life is a oscar winning movie.
— Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) October 19, 2024
Bellator
A powerful message from @francisngannou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fxs8l6AgyR
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) October 19, 2024
Matthew Wells
We'll never get to see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, and that will go down as the biggest "what if" in MMA history.
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 19, 2024
Justin Gaethje
@francis_ngannou deserves it all. Scary man #pfl
— Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 19, 2024
Ben Davis
This angle of Ngannou’s TKO is insane pic.twitter.com/IOLxKGDmL6
— Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 19, 2024
Jake Paul
Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones. That’s what I want. That’s what you want. Repost this now
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 19, 2024
ESPN
Francis Ngannou fought in two boxing main events and became an MMA world champion all within a year 😤
A combat sports legend 👏 #PFLSuperFights pic.twitter.com/eknJBhjzut
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2024
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Social media reacts to Francis Ngannou's PFL knockout of Rennan Ferreira