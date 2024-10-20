Social media reacts to Francis Ngannou's PFL knockout of Rennan Ferreira

.

Francis Ngannou returned to MMA in violent fashion at PFL: Battle of the Giants on Saturday – and social media had plenty to say about it.

At Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Ngannou took size out of the equation. He took down Renan Ferreira and blasted him with ground-and-pound punches for the first-round stoppage.

Check out what the MMA community had to say below.

Big Fran still looks carved out of stone at 38. He knows where they keep the weights. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) October 19, 2024

Here we go! Ngannou vs. Ferreira starts now! 😅 pic.twitter.com/yyKvPObGK2 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 19, 2024

Vsf Ngannou para de se amarrao #pfl — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 19, 2024

oh jesus. Get out of there Francis — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024

Big Fran dropping bombs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024

Francis Ngannou is still that dude. — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 19, 2024

Holy fuckkkk. Francis just pummelled that man unconscious — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024

Ngannou is a bad mtfka 🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2024

Everyone the same height when youre on your back. 😂 #PFL — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) October 19, 2024

FRANCIS NURMAGAMEDOV!! 😳 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 19, 2024

Murderous GNP from Ngannou. God damn https://t.co/92cTcIv81A — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 19, 2024

Wow.



Francis Ngannou is the best heavyweight around.



Hands down.



To be considered the best you have to beat Francis. — Jon Fitch 🏴‍☠️ (@jonfitchdotnet) October 19, 2024

That is the most emotional reaction that I have seen from a collective team after a victory.



So much love for Francis from his team after a brilliant performance. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 19, 2024

Terrance McKinney

That look on Renan’s face was like 😬 pic.twitter.com/8QmxNveERi — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2024

This is a really late stoppage by Big Dan. Like dude... you're right there, stop the damn fight already https://t.co/Qmd2CRqUGc — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) October 19, 2024

For Kobe! Francis Ngannou is overcome with emotional after finishing Renan Ferreira at #PFLSuperFights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Hn4Rn8FSi — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 19, 2024

PFL RESULTS:



Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via KO at 3:32 of round 1 #PFLSuperFights — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 19, 2024

#PFLSuperFights results: Francis Ngannou def. Renan Ferreira via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:32 – for heavyweight superfights title#BraceForImpact full coverage: https://t.co/RBLmcSx5Bp pic.twitter.com/CrqXsDgsSd — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 19, 2024

So happy for Francis — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 19, 2024

Look at the emotion from Francis Ngannou after his win. No doubt thinking of his late son. Given what he’s been through his entire life and the way he carries himself, I’ll never understand how anyone could talk bad about this man. Undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. pic.twitter.com/V3UZdX0HyB — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 19, 2024

Francis Ngannou lost his son earlier this year. He said when he's done, he hopes the world remembers his son Kobe's name pic.twitter.com/oy89wNUyac — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 19, 2024

Francis life is a oscar winning movie. — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) October 19, 2024

We'll never get to see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, and that will go down as the biggest "what if" in MMA history. — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 19, 2024

This angle of Ngannou’s TKO is insane pic.twitter.com/IOLxKGDmL6 — Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) October 19, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones. That’s what I want. That’s what you want. Repost this now — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 19, 2024

Francis Ngannou fought in two boxing main events and became an MMA world champion all within a year 😤



A combat sports legend 👏 #PFLSuperFights pic.twitter.com/eknJBhjzut — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2024

