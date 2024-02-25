Social media reacts to Brandon Royval’s upset of Brandon Moreno in UFC Fight Night 237 rematch

Brandon Royval avenged one of the key losses of his career against Brandon Moreno on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 237 – and did it in enemy territory.

Royval (16-7 MMA, 6-3 UFC) went into a hostile situation at Mexico City Arena in Mexico City and upset former two-time flyweight champion Moreno (21-8-2 MMA, 9-4-2 UFC) by split decision, getting one back after he suffered a first-round TKO loss in their first meeting back in November 2020.

With the win, Royval could potentially get another title shot against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301 in May.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Royval’s victory over Moreno at UFC Fight Night 237.

We've arrived at the #UFCMexico main event coming up in a matter of minutes! Who ya got?!? Full coverage: https://t.co/66G45E8Iwj pic.twitter.com/KpjEtB5Ywe — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 25, 2024

Moreno leg kick. Royval too. Now to the body. Royval trying to sneak in the right hand behind the guard using his length. Royval following Moreno around. #UFCMexicoCity — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) February 25, 2024

Uhhhhh why is Moreno choosing to fight this way. #UFCMexicoCity — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) February 25, 2024

Live odds Moreno -400 after 1 round #UFCMexicoCity — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 25, 2024

10-9 Moreno in something of a low output round for these two fighters. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

Royval looking sharp !! He might have the edge tonight ! #UFCMexicoCity — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 25, 2024

Royval’s left leg is hurting bad #UFCMexico — Carlos Contreras Legaspi 🦁 (@CCLegaspi) February 25, 2024

20-18 Moreno after two, but both guys starting to find their rhythm in a competitive fight. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

Royval scrambles so well, man. #UFCMexico — E. Spencer Kyte (@spencerkyte) February 25, 2024

This might be the worst Moreno has looked since TUF. I have no idea what he’s doing out there, what the plan was, of where his mechanics have gone. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) February 25, 2024

It's 29-28 after 3. The extremely close 1st will decide to who. #UFCMexico — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 25, 2024

2024 strap season 🥇🙂 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 25, 2024

win or lose, this is the Royval I wanted to see in the second Pantoja fight #UFCMexico — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) February 25, 2024

Crowd in Mexico growing silent as Royval becomes the live wagering favorite entering the fifth and final round ! #UFCMexicoCity — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) February 25, 2024

Fifth round is going to decide this, and the momentum is all with Raw Dog Royval #UFCMexicoCity — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) February 25, 2024

3-1 Royval heading into the 5th #UFCMexicoCity — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) February 25, 2024

Coach Sayif Saud to Moreno in the corner: "You want your f—ing belt back?" #UFCMexico — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 25, 2024

Dunno if it's the 7,000 feet or something else, but this has been a bizarre Moreno performance. — Matt Brown (@MattBrownM2) February 25, 2024

Wow. Herb Dean is way too quick with the calls for action in the clinch. #UFCMexico — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) February 25, 2024

What a fight!! What a round 5 !! #UFCMexicoCity — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 25, 2024

Fucking 9000 strikes landed and Brendan Fitzgerald is talking about 13 seconds of control time in the clinch. Give me a fucking break lad. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 25, 2024

I have it 48-47 Royval That fifth round was very close and will likely decide it — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 25, 2024

Card ends with a pair of featherweights fighting like light heavyweights and a pair of flyweights fighting like middleweights. I have no idea what just happened — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) February 25, 2024

What a SCRAP! 👏 📝 Five rounds in the books – how did you score our #UFCMexico main event? 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/eNMJhOYNkA — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 25, 2024

I thought Royval won but that probably means nothing in Mexico — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 25, 2024

Both guys named Brandon I think the judges are gonna be all over the place with these cards — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 25, 2024

The Brandon fucked everyone up. What a win for Raw Dawg. Best performance of his career. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 25, 2024

Royval momentarily forgetting his own name is also Brandon because he assumed he wasn't getting the decision is a level of pessimism I can relate to — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 25, 2024

BY SPLIT DECISION @BrandonRoyval gets the victory in an EPIC five round fight! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/R0Oq0E8KR3 — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 25, 2024

Royval: "I’m a third-generation Mexican. I know that doesn’t count, but the only reason I get through this s— is because I got that Mexican heart like all you guys. … I love you people, I love Mexico. Hey, I’m one of you guys as much as I can be. The best part of me is you." — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 25, 2024

Incredibly close fight. Both Brandon's put on a helluva show and had their moments 👏🏻 Royval stepped in on short notice tonight in what was being considered a no.1 contender fight tonight.. since his last fight was a L to the champ.. don't see him getting that immediate rematch… — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) February 25, 2024

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie