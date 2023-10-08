Social media reacts to Bobby Green’s 33-second upset of Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229

Bobby Green earned one of the more important wins of his career on Saturday when he upset Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night 229.

Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) brought an end to the unblemished octagon record of Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) when he secured a 33-second knockout victory in the lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Green’s triumph over Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229.

It's time for the #UFCVegas80 main event! Lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green take center stage at the Apex! Play-by-play: https://t.co/w23t5QbvOs pic.twitter.com/PdjPToovMQ — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 8, 2023

Coming for his second straight victory!@BobbyKGreen making the walk now at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/uZx5nOfbZS — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Ready to deliver in his first main event!@dawsongrant20y1 wasting no time getting to the Octagon at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/25DlU409GH — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Here we go – main event starts NOW! Tune into #UFCVegas80 live on ESPN+ 📺 pic.twitter.com/CllEGRThLt — UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023

Caposa

KING GREEN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Damn that’s all he needed one right punch — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Broooo!!!! WTF?! Wow! Crazy impressive timing with that shot! Right on the money! #UFCVegas80 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023

Mike Jackson

Luke Thomas

Bobby Green KOs Grant Dawson in like 30 seconds. Big upset. Holy smokes. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 8, 2023

Dan Hooker

Letttssss goooo 🔥🔥🔥 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 8, 2023

Marc Raimondi

Bobby King Green. Still doing the damn thing 15 years into his career. #UFCVegas80 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 8, 2023

Jared Gordon

Very impressive — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) October 8, 2023

Chris Curtis

Return of the Disrespected Bobby Green mythical fighter — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 8, 2023

Jamahal Hill

Aaahhhhh Let’s go Bobby!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 8, 2023

Renato Moicano

BOBBY GREEN IM GONNA DESTROY U… modafuket #ufc #att — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Bobby and moicano would be 🔥 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 8, 2023

