Social media reacts to Bobby Green’s 33-second upset of Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229

Mike
·2 min read

Bobby Green earned one of the more important wins of his career on Saturday when he upset Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night 229.

Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) brought an end to the unblemished octagon record of Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) when he secured a 33-second knockout victory in the lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Green’s triumph over Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

UFC

UFC

Caposa

Terrance McKinney

Aljamain Sterling

Mike Jackson

Luke Thomas

Dan Hooker

UFC

Marc Raimondi

Jared Gordon

Chris Curtis

UFC

Jamahal Hill

Renato Moicano

Belal Muhammad

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie