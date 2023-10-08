Social media reacts to Bobby Green’s 33-second upset of Grant Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229
Bobby Green earned one of the more important wins of his career on Saturday when he upset Grant Dawson in the UFC Fight Night 229.
Green (31-15-1 MMA, 12-9-1 UFC) brought an end to the unblemished octagon record of Dawson (20-2-1 MMA, 8-1-1 UFC) when he secured a 33-second knockout victory in the lightweight bout at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Green’s triumph over Dawson at UFC Fight Night 229.
It's time for the #UFCVegas80 main event!
Lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green take center stage at the Apex!
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 8, 2023
Coming for his second straight victory!@BobbyKGreen making the walk now at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/uZx5nOfbZS
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
Ready to deliver in his first main event!@dawsongrant20y1 wasting no time getting to the Octagon at #UFCVegas80 pic.twitter.com/25DlU409GH
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
Here we go – main event starts NOW!
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
BOBBY GREEN IN 33 SECONDS 😱
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
KING GREEN
— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 8, 2023
Damn that’s all he needed one right punch
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 8, 2023
Broooo!!!! WTF?! Wow! Crazy impressive timing with that shot! Right on the money! #UFCVegas80
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 8, 2023
Oh shit! Shout out to @BobbyKGreen! #UFCVegas80
— Truth Kevorkian, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 8, 2023
Bobby Green KOs Grant Dawson in like 30 seconds. Big upset. Holy smokes.
— Luke Thomas🏋️♀️ (@lthomasnews) October 8, 2023
Letttssss goooo 🔥🔥🔥
— Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) October 8, 2023
#UFCVegas80 results: Bobby Green def. Grant Dawson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:33
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 8, 2023
Bobby King Green. Still doing the damn thing 15 years into his career. #UFCVegas80
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 8, 2023
Very impressive
— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) October 8, 2023
Return of the Disrespected Bobby Green mythical fighter
— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 8, 2023
— UFC (@ufc) October 8, 2023
Aaahhhhh Let’s go Bobby!!!
— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 8, 2023
BOBBY GREEN IM GONNA DESTROY U… modafuket #ufc #att
— Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) October 8, 2023
Bobby and moicano would be 🔥
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) October 8, 2023