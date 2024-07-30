Advertisement

Social media reacts to Bears signing DJ Moore to four-year extension

brendan sugrue, bears wire
·4 min read

Chicago Bears fans are going to get much more of DJ Moore. The Bears wide receiver signed a four-year extension worth $110 million with $82.6 million guaranteed. The deal was first reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Moore is now under contract in Chicago through the 2029 season.

Moore came over to the Bears from the Carolina Panthers last offseason as part of the blockbuster trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. A consistent producer with the Panthers, he instantly upgraded the Bears passing game and had a career year. Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards and 8 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. The 27-year-old was the best and most consistent pass catcher on the team and was already counted on as a key weapon for rookie quarterback Caleb Williams (who was also acquired thanks to the trade with the Panthers) going into the 2024 season. Now the two players will be together for the foreseeable future as Chicago looks to enter a new era of football.

The news of the extension seemingly came out of nowhere and caught fans off guard. Moore still had two years left on the deal he signed with Carolina but was grossly underpaid considering the production he's had. Bears fans are thrilled to have the top wide receiver under contract for many years to come. Here were some reactions on social media.

