Social media reacts to Arman Tsarukyan’s 64-second KO of Beneil Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52
Arman Tsarukyan got the signature win on his resume he’s been looking for on Saturday when he emerged triumphant over Beneil Dariush in the UFC on ESPN 52 main event.
Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) took a big leap forward in the lightweight division with a 64-second kncokout victory against Dariush (22-6-1 MMA, 16-6-1 UFC) in the headlining bout at Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and now he’s got only massive fights on the horizon at 155 pounds.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Tsarukyan beating Dariush at UFC on ESPN 52.
UFC
Top 10 lightweights will battle it out in the #UFCAustin main event@BeneilDariush vs @ArmanUFC
[ Watch NOW for FREE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/Eo4YB01hPA
— UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023
UFC
FULL. STEAM. AHEAD. 🔥
Our #UFCAustin main event is happening RIGHT NOW!! pic.twitter.com/ck1eZUpOW4
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) December 3, 2023
Matthew Wells
Damn. Dariush is STILL down. Brutal finish. #UFCAustin
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) December 3, 2023
UFC
ARMAN TSARUKYAN IN A MINUTE FLAT WOW! 🤯
🇦🇲 @ArmanUFC just announced himself to the lightweight elite! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/sFMuByIfXy
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) December 3, 2023
Haduuken
Arman Tsarukyan WOW! #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/OVHc6vnQJ9
— Haduucken (@Haduucken) December 3, 2023
Terrance McKinney
Let’s get Islam x Arman early next year I’m ready for it #UFCAustin
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 3, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFCAustin results: Arman Tsarukyan (@ArmanUFC) def. Beneil Dariush via KO (right hand) – Round 1, 1:04
Full coverage: https://t.co/YyV6UGCXYr pic.twitter.com/BF2OSDXMVM
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 3, 2023
UFC
ONE MINUTE IS ALL HE NEEDED 👊@ArmanUFC makes quick work of Beneil Dariush at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/m65yigcNhp
— UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023
Sam Alvey
I didn’t see it but something tells me I’m supposed to say… Great stoppage?
— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) December 3, 2023
Gilbert Burns
Wow @ArmanUfc is a problem I want to see that rematch with Islam #UFCAustin
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 3, 2023
Megan Anderson
Oh. My. Goodness!! 😳 Arman Tsarukyan ladies and gentlemen 👏🏻👏🏻
No. 1 contender fight next?! #UFCAustin
— Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) December 3, 2023
Cody Durden
What a knockout from @ArmanUfc. That was nasty! #UFCAustin
— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) December 3, 2023
Danny Segura
Arman Tsarukyan just punched his ticket into the elite club of the UFC's lightweight division. Incredible KO of Beneil Dariush. #UFCAustin
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) December 3, 2023
UFC
Arman Tsarukyan has a message for the lightweight champ…#UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/sgOJ6XqpI6
— UFC (@ufc) December 3, 2023