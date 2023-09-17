Social media reacts to Alexa Grasso keeping title in draw vs. Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

Mike
·7 min read

Alexa Grasso defended her title against Valentina Shevchenko in Saturday’s Noche UFC rematch – but it wasn’t definitive.

After winning the women’s flyweight belt in a massive upset in March, Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) fought to a split draw in the headlining bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X/Twitter reactions to Grasso’s draw vs. Shevchenko at Noche UFC.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

UFC

UFC

Luke Thomas

Teddy Atlas

Yves Edwards

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Andreas Hale

Alan Jouban

Nolan King

Jed Meshew II

Tommy Toe Hold

Kay Hansen

Mookie Alexander

Cageside Press

ESPN MMA

Aaron Bronsteter

John Morgan

Alan Jouban

Demetrious Johnson

Mike Perry

Andreas Hale

Kevin Iole

Caposa

Bruno Massami

UFC

Kevin Iole

Julian Marquez

Matthew Wells

Brad Tavares

Belal Muhammad

Yves Edwards

Jimi Manuwa

Andrea Hale

Belal Muhammad

Danny Segura

Jose Youngs

Aaron Bronsteter

UFC

Farah Hannoun

Demetrious Johnson

Angela Hill

Caposa

Kevin Iole

Cageside Press

Belal Muhammad

Aaron Bronsteter

Bryce Mitchell

https://twitter.com/thugnastymma/status/1703270560141066342?s=61&t=B_vep07BZobkvFJ1JsWdEQ

Michael Bisping

UFC

MMA Junkie

Belal Muhammad

Alan Jouban

Daniel Rubenstein

Conor McGregor

Terrence McKinney

Angela Hill

Cris Cyborg

Michael Bisping

Mike Perry

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie