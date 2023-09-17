Social media reacts to Alexa Grasso keeping title in draw vs. Valentina Shevchenko at Noche UFC

Alexa Grasso defended her title against Valentina Shevchenko in Saturday’s Noche UFC rematch – but it wasn’t definitive.

After winning the women’s flyweight belt in a massive upset in March, Grasso (16-3-1 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) and Shevchenko (23-4-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) fought to a split draw in the headlining bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check below for the top X/Twitter reactions to Grasso’s draw vs. Shevchenko at Noche UFC.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

MAIN EVENT TIME! Who takes the rematch: Alexa Grasso or Valentina Shevchenko?? 🏆#NocheUFC play-by-play: https://t.co/7XnEwWhnT9 pic.twitter.com/khrrOpbaFi — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 17, 2023

UFC

UFC

UFC

The champ is here! 🏆@AlexaGrasso set to defend her flyweight title on Mexican Independence Day 🇲🇽 #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/9SKjWOb9rU — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

UFC

UFC

The rematch starts NOW! [ Tune into #NocheUFC live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/SyQ9PqcNrh — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Luke Thomas

Already a lot more offensively intentionality from Shevchenko. — Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ (@lthomasnews) September 17, 2023

Teddy Atlas

UFC, Shevchenko – Grasso, Cus D’Amato always said that the great ones in their twilight can sometimes bring it back for 1 night. #NocheUFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 17, 2023

Yves Edwards

Grasso wins this fight and she becomes the new bar for WMMA IMO. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) September 17, 2023

Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Andreas Hale

Good first round with the Shevchenko takedown likely sealing it for her. 10-9 Shevchenko. #NocheUFC — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 17, 2023

Alan Jouban

Nolan King

Jed Meshew II

Shevchenko looking more committed to real offense. Grasso with an excellent scramble but still a dangerous gamble. Fun round. — Jed Meshew II (@JedKMeshew) September 17, 2023

Tommy Toe Hold

Holy shit Grasso just dropped Valentina. — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) September 17, 2023

Kay Hansen

That backward roll tho lol #NocheUFC — Kay Hansen (@KayHansenMMA) September 17, 2023

Mookie Alexander

Can't remember Shevchenko ever being dropped before. And never hurt that badly. But a badly needed takedown for Valentina. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 17, 2023

Cageside Press

Shots from Bullet from top. Grasso landing shorts shots as well from bottom. Knees from Bullet. Grasso trying to get her legs up for subs. Bullet sees it and blocks. BIG SHOTS FROM BULLET!!! NASTY UP KICK FROM GRASSO!!!! #NocheUFC — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 17, 2023

ESPN MMA

Aaron Bronsteter

10-9 Grasso 19-19 heading into the 3rd. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2023

John Morgan

Big, big, big-fight feel inside T-Mobile Arena. That's a Grasso round, and it's tied up at 19-19 after round 2. #NocheUFC — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) September 17, 2023

Alan Jouban

1-1 going into the third! #UFCNoche — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson

1-1 — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 17, 2023

Mike Perry

The main event is a great scrap between @BulletValentina & @AlexaGrasso — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 17, 2023

Andreas Hale

Shevchenko swoops in for a takedown. Topside guillotine! She's cranking and Alexa is fighting. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 17, 2023

Kevin Iole

Alexa gets free b ut Shevchenko takes her back — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 17, 2023

Caposa

This fight is wayyy more dramatic than I was expecting holy fuck — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023

Bruno Massami

Big moment to Valentina… #NocheUFC — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) September 17, 2023

UFC

We're headed to championship rounds at #NocheUFC! Who's winning on your scorecards? 📝 pic.twitter.com/AntzSWgsZg — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Kevin Iole

Big round for Shevchenko who takes it 10-9. She's up 29-28 on my card after three. Great fight so far. #NocheUFC — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 17, 2023

Julian Marquez

Matthew Wells

This is a fantastic back-and-forth championship fight. 29-28 Shevchenko after 3. #NocheUFC — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) September 17, 2023

Brad Tavares

I got it 2-1 Schevchenko #UFCNoche — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) September 17, 2023

Belal Muhammad

This one’s hard to cheer for.. I like both I don’t want either one to lose — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

Yves Edwards

I want to see what Shevchenko’s legs loook like this round. Fatigue wise. — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) September 17, 2023

Jimi Manuwa

This is excellent MMA #UFCNoche 👏🏾 these ladies — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 17, 2023

Andrea Hale

Grasso stuffs a takedown and rams knees into Shevchenko that were pretty clearly illegal. Grasso with a slam but Shevchenko pops right into her guard. They are back to their feet and Shevchenko lands an elbow as they separate. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) September 17, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Ahhhhhh she got overly excited — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

Danny Segura

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko should fight every four months. This is fantastic. #NocheUFC — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) September 17, 2023

Jose Youngs

Aaron Bronsteter

I have it 38-38 heading into the final round, but it could very easily be 39-37 Shevchenko. Grasso should approach the final round like she needs a finish. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2023

UFC

5 minutes to greatness! 🏆 We’re headed to the fifth and final round at #NocheUFC — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Farah Hannoun

2-2? 3-1 Shevchenko? Pivotal fifth round coming up. #NocheUFC — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) September 17, 2023

Demetrious Johnson

ahhh i feel i have it 3-1 shev — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) September 17, 2023

Angela Hill

Female main events always deliver — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 17, 2023

Caposa

The dynamic has certainly changed on the feet. Shev is jabbing the hell out of her. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 17, 2023

Kevin Iole

Shevchenko wins the boxing battle in first half of Round 5 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) September 17, 2023

Cageside Press

OH THEY ARE THROWING! BULLET BODY CLINCH OHHH GRASSO ON THE BACK!!!!!! RIGHT HANDS!!!!!!! GRASSO HITTING EVERYTHING!!!!!!! #NocheUFC — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) September 17, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Woooooooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

Aaron Bronsteter

I have it 48-47 Grasso. Amazing that Grasso capitalizing on another rare Shevchenko mistake could lead to her retaining. I think the 4th round decides it. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 17, 2023

Bryce Mitchell

https://twitter.com/thugnastymma/status/1703270560141066342?s=61&t=B_vep07BZobkvFJ1JsWdEQ

Story continues

Michael Bisping

Shevchenko wins. — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2023

UFC

WHAT. A. FIGHT. Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko just delivered a classic at #NocheUFC 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4XWShPAIN5 — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

MMA Junkie

Alexa Grasso is #AndStill champion after the rematch with Valentina Shevchenko ends in a draw. #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/gIyGlfzXci — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 17, 2023

Belal Muhammad

Wooooow draw!!! Ok I’ll watch it again — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) September 17, 2023

Alan Jouban

Daniel Rubenstein

That’s not a draw. There’s no 10-8 round anywhere in that fight. 48-47 for Valentina is the correct scorecard, but could totally understand 48-47 Grasso too. #NocheUFC — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) September 17, 2023

Conor McGregor

An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow wow, wow! Well done @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina! Incredible! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 17, 2023

Terrence McKinney

Split draw during a championship fight gotta be the only time a fighter is ok with that decision — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 17, 2023

Angela Hill

Not mad at the decision but I need to see that scorecard. 3rd fight in UFC Krygstzan — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) September 17, 2023

Cris Cyborg

Michael Bisping

Shevchenko won the 5th. Dominated most the round. Messed up and got mounted but escaped pretty quick. I’d still say shevchenko won round 5. YouTube video incoming — michael (@bisping) September 17, 2023

Mike Perry

Grasso won imo, she had the knockdown and the ending was significant, they swore it was 2-2 in the 5th, I’m cool with watching them fight again so that’s the plan. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 17, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie