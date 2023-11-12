Social media reacts to Alex Pereira’s KO of Jiri Prochazka for vacant title for UFC 295

The light heavyweight division has yet another new champion after Alex Pereira claimed the vacant belt against Jiri Prochazka in Saturday’s UFC 295 headliner.

Former middleweight champ Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) made history with his second divisional UFC title inside seven octagon appearance, defeating Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) by second-round knockout in the pay-per-view headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pereira will attempt to bring stability back to the 205-pound weight class, and could possibly be set up to face Jamahal Hill, who also vacated the belt due to injury, in his next bout.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Pereira’s victory over Prochazka at UFC 295.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira is FINALLY here. Who leaves with the UFC light heavyweight title? 🤔#UFC295 | Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/c14zMBUhXq — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

UFC

UFC

UFC

Chael Sonnen

Dork-vill — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 12, 2023

Jimi Manuwa

This next one is 50/50 how good is jiris wrestling? can he hold him down? Can he finish him on the floor? Will his shoulder hold up ? Can alex get up if he gets taken down. Will jiri surprise him on the feet ?? Here we go !!! #UFC295 main event !! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023

Josh Barnett

Another fight between two solid guys. Poatan (sp?) Is a helluva fighter with an iron will but I am pulling for Jiri because I love the aura on that guy, he made his name in Japan, and is more than just a kickboxer that can stop a takedown. That said, both dudes are awesome.… — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023

Chuck Mindenhall

Dueling death stares. This is already too much. — Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) November 12, 2023

ESPN MMA

Jiri and Alex never looked away 😳 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/KnaTpLGNGK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023

Kevin Iole

Jiri takes him down — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 12, 2023

Fight Ghost

Fucked Jiri’s leg with 4 kicks. God damn. #UFC295 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 12, 2023

ESPN MMA

Dave Meltzer

Pereira scored with low kicks but Prochazka got him down and landed elbows. 10-9 Prochazka. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 12, 2023

Andreas Hale

This fight is intense. But those Pereira leg kicks were brutal. Jiri can't stand in front of him again. #UFC295 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 12, 2023

Alan Jouban

No stool for Jiri. Interesting with the leg kicks. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

Sean O'Malley

Man this fights sweet.

Chito sucks #ufc295 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 12, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Jiri needs to avoid those leg kicks and invest in the grappling 1-0 JIRI #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

Tracy Cortez

The composer between both fighters! Insane … #UFC295 — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 12, 2023

Kevin Iole

Two leg kicks by Alex connect hard. Short left hook by Alex — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 12, 2023

Marc Raimondi

Alex Pereira is a two-division UFC champion! He knocks out Prochazka in the second! #UFC295 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 12, 2023

Mike Bohn

History! Alex Pereira finishes Jiri Prochazka to become a two-division champ in his 7th UFC fight, two bouts faster than anyone else in history. #UFC295 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023

UFC

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1723568980932317249?s=61&t=egqFj4dNsCxMLK_9jwbkRw

Story continues

Eric NIcksick

Or that…. 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) November 12, 2023

Fight Oracle

They’re gonna have to run that back immediately because of Goddard. — FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 12, 2023

Matt Wells

Not to take anything away from Pereira, but for a madman like Jiri who will go through absolute hell in fights, that stoppage may have been a little bit early. #UFC295 — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 12, 2023

Alan Jouban

Mark is one of the absolute best. But you have to let the whole situation unfold. Especially in a fight of this magnitude. #UFC295 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Alex Pereira is a surefire Hall of Famer in just seven UFC fights. One of the wildest things I've ever seen in this sport. #UFC295 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 12, 2023

Henry Cejudo

Bring Hill into the cage! #UFC295 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023

MMA Junkie

#UFC295 results: Alex Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) def. Jiri Prochazka via KO (punches) Round 2, 4:08 – to win vacant light heavyweight title Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/CO2S2u9nn6 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

Lando Vannata

In a fight like that, just let us die in there. That stoppage was wack af. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 12, 2023

Derek Brunson

Alex Pereira a 2 division champ . Funny story, I believe I talked him into doing mma a few years ago . He was going to help me get ready for Izzy but it never materialized due to a hurricane in my area ! #UFC295 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 12, 2023

Dan Henderson

Old days they would’ve just restarted the fight from previous position. #UFC295 — Dan Henderson (@danhendo) November 12, 2023

Mike Bohn

Jiri Prochazka tells Joe Rogan in the cage the stoppage was “right” and “I was out.” Controversy over, I guess. #UFC295 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023

Aljamain Sterling

Movsar Evloev

Magomed Ankalaev

Have to finish my business with Johnny, and Poatan next 👊🏼 — Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 12, 2023

UFC

Fighters row was ROCKED by that one! 🤯 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/Pjeil4mASM — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 12, 2023

Merab Dvalishvhili

BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023

David Bixenspan

The replay camera angle was clearer, but even here, you can see that Jiri was slumped over & barely conscious at best before he fell into Pereira's mount. I really, really don't get why anyone is complaining about Mark Goddard's stoppage call here #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rZr0L1OQgR — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) November 12, 2023

Max Holloway

Izzy vs Alex 205? #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

Marc Lamonica

MMA Mania

Glover Teixeira's reaction to Alex Pereira's title win pic.twitter.com/JvDDn3Lvtt — MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 12, 2023

Jamie Mullarkey

That was a crazy fight on the edge my seat the whole time! A touch early imo but still you can mess with poatans power — Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) November 12, 2023

Justin Tafa

Bruh!! Pereira you the man! — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023

Max Holloway

Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior 🫡 #UFC295 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023

MMA Junkie

Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira celebrating the title win is everything. 🥹#UFC295 | 🎥 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/AKKWc9Lnei — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie