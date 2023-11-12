Social media reacts to Alex Pereira’s KO of Jiri Prochazka for vacant title for UFC 295
The light heavyweight division has yet another new champion after Alex Pereira claimed the vacant belt against Jiri Prochazka in Saturday’s UFC 295 headliner.
Former middleweight champ Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) made history with his second divisional UFC title inside seven octagon appearance, defeating Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) by second-round knockout in the pay-per-view headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Pereira will attempt to bring stability back to the 205-pound weight class, and could possibly be set up to face Jamahal Hill, who also vacated the belt due to injury, in his next bout.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Pereira’s victory over Prochazka at UFC 295.
MMA Junkie
Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira is FINALLY here.
Who leaves with the UFC light heavyweight title? 🤔#UFC295 | Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/c14zMBUhXq
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
UFC
Poatan is ready to hunt 🏹#UFC295 | @AlexPereiraUFC pic.twitter.com/pPZZHdYiJ1
— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
UFC
Coming to reclaim his throne 😤#UFC295 | @Jiri_BJP pic.twitter.com/zNxBQoC7rA
— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
UFC
The time is now 🤜 🤛 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/3SbmmdQTU4
— UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2023
Chael Sonnen
Dork-vill
— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 12, 2023
Jimi Manuwa
This next one is 50/50 how good is jiris wrestling? can he hold him down? Can he finish him on the floor? Will his shoulder hold up ? Can alex get up if he gets taken down. Will jiri surprise him on the feet ?? Here we go !!! #UFC295 main event !!
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 12, 2023
Josh Barnett
Another fight between two solid guys.
Poatan (sp?) Is a helluva fighter with an iron will but I am pulling for Jiri because I love the aura on that guy, he made his name in Japan, and is more than just a kickboxer that can stop a takedown.
That said, both dudes are awesome.…
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) November 12, 2023
Chuck Mindenhall
Dueling death stares. This is already too much.
— Chuck Mindenhall (@ChuckMindenhall) November 12, 2023
ESPN MMA
Jiri and Alex never looked away 😳 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/KnaTpLGNGK
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023
Kevin Iole
Jiri takes him down
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 12, 2023
Fight Ghost
Fucked Jiri’s leg with 4 kicks. God damn. #UFC295
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) November 12, 2023
ESPN MMA
😨 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/goHoL0SZjY
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 12, 2023
Dave Meltzer
Pereira scored with low kicks but Prochazka got him down and landed elbows. 10-9 Prochazka.
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 12, 2023
Andreas Hale
This fight is intense. But those Pereira leg kicks were brutal. Jiri can't stand in front of him again. #UFC295
— Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) November 12, 2023
Alan Jouban
No stool for Jiri. Interesting with the leg kicks. #UFC295
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023
Sean O'Malley
Man this fights sweet.
Chito sucks #ufc295
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) November 12, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Jiri needs to avoid those leg kicks and invest in the grappling 1-0 JIRI #UFC295
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023
Tracy Cortez
The composer between both fighters! Insane … #UFC295
— Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 12, 2023
Kevin Iole
Two leg kicks by Alex connect hard. Short left hook by Alex
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) November 12, 2023
Marc Raimondi
Alex Pereira is a two-division UFC champion! He knocks out Prochazka in the second! #UFC295
— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) November 12, 2023
Mike Bohn
History! Alex Pereira finishes Jiri Prochazka to become a two-division champ in his 7th UFC fight, two bouts faster than anyone else in history. #UFC295
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023
UFC
Eric NIcksick
Or that…. 🤷🏼♂️
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) November 12, 2023
Fight Oracle
They’re gonna have to run that back immediately because of Goddard.
— FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) November 12, 2023
Matt Wells
Not to take anything away from Pereira, but for a madman like Jiri who will go through absolute hell in fights, that stoppage may have been a little bit early. #UFC295
— Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) November 12, 2023
Alan Jouban
Mark is one of the absolute best. But you have to let the whole situation unfold. Especially in a fight of this magnitude. #UFC295
— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 12, 2023
Shaheen Al-Shatti
Alex Pereira is a surefire Hall of Famer in just seven UFC fights. One of the wildest things I've ever seen in this sport. #UFC295
— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) November 12, 2023
Henry Cejudo
Bring Hill into the cage! #UFC295
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 12, 2023
MMA Junkie
#UFC295 results: Alex Pereira (@AlexPereiraUFC) def. Jiri Prochazka via KO (punches) Round 2, 4:08 – to win vacant light heavyweight title
Full coverage: https://t.co/dcgeBPeqSc pic.twitter.com/CO2S2u9nn6
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023
Lando Vannata
In a fight like that, just let us die in there. That stoppage was wack af.
— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) November 12, 2023
Derek Brunson
Alex Pereira a 2 division champ . Funny story, I believe I talked him into doing mma a few years ago . He was going to help me get ready for Izzy but it never materialized due to a hurricane in my area ! #UFC295
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 12, 2023
Dan Henderson
Old days they would’ve just restarted the fight from previous position. #UFC295
— Dan Henderson (@danhendo) November 12, 2023
Mike Bohn
Jiri Prochazka tells Joe Rogan in the cage the stoppage was “right” and “I was out.” Controversy over, I guess. #UFC295
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) November 12, 2023
Aljamain Sterling
Truly inspiring!! WOW!!
•#AndNew #UFC295
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 12, 2023
Movsar Evloev
And new 🗿#ufc295
— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) November 12, 2023
Magomed Ankalaev
Have to finish my business with Johnny, and Poatan next 👊🏼
— Magomed Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) November 12, 2023
UFC
Fighters row was ROCKED by that one! 🤯 #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/Pjeil4mASM
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 12, 2023
Merab Dvalishvhili
BULLSHIT EARLY STOPPAGE!!! MARC GODDARD DOES IT AGAIN!!! WE ARE FIGHTERS, LET US FIGHT!!! #UFC295
— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 12, 2023
David Bixenspan
The replay camera angle was clearer, but even here, you can see that Jiri was slumped over & barely conscious at best before he fell into Pereira's mount. I really, really don't get why anyone is complaining about Mark Goddard's stoppage call here #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/rZr0L1OQgR
— David Bixenspan (@davidbix) November 12, 2023
Max Holloway
Izzy vs Alex 205? #UFC295
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023
Marc Lamonica
Your new #ufc light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. #ufc295 pic.twitter.com/9mJK95Dz6Q
— Mark La Monica (@LaMonicaMark) November 12, 2023
MMA Mania
Glover Teixeira's reaction to Alex Pereira's title win
— MMA Mania (@mmamania) November 12, 2023
Jamie Mullarkey
That was a crazy fight on the edge my seat the whole time! A touch early imo but still you can mess with poatans power
— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) November 12, 2023
Justin Tafa
Bruh!! Pereira you the man!
— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) November 12, 2023
Max Holloway
Jiri is a special dude. Most guys wouldn’t say what he just said. Respect warrior 🫡 #UFC295
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) November 12, 2023
MMA Junkie
Alex Pereira and Glover Teixeira celebrating the title win is everything. 🥹#UFC295 | 🎥 @MikeBohn pic.twitter.com/AKKWc9Lnei
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 12, 2023