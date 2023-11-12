Advertisement

Social media reacts to Alex Pereira’s KO of Jiri Prochazka for vacant title for UFC 295

Mike
·6 min read

The light heavyweight division has yet another new champion after Alex Pereira claimed the vacant belt against Jiri Prochazka in Saturday’s UFC 295 headliner.

Former middleweight champ Pereira (9-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) made history with his second divisional UFC title inside seven octagon appearance, defeating Prochazka (29-4-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) by second-round knockout in the pay-per-view headliner at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Pereira will attempt to bring stability back to the 205-pound weight class, and could possibly be set up to face Jamahal Hill, who also vacated the belt due to injury, in his next bout.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Pereira’s victory over Prochazka at UFC 295.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

Chael Sonnen

Jimi Manuwa

Josh Barnett

Chuck Mindenhall

ESPN MMA

Kevin Iole

Fight Ghost

ESPN MMA

Dave Meltzer

Andreas Hale

Alan Jouban

Sean O'Malley

Henry Cejudo

Tracy Cortez

Kevin Iole

Marc Raimondi

Mike Bohn

UFC

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1723568980932317249?s=61&t=egqFj4dNsCxMLK_9jwbkRw

Eric NIcksick

Fight Oracle

Matt Wells

Alan Jouban

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Henry Cejudo

MMA Junkie

Lando Vannata

Derek Brunson

Dan Henderson

Mike Bohn

Aljamain Sterling

Movsar Evloev

Magomed Ankalaev

UFC

Merab Dvalishvhili

David Bixenspan

Max Holloway

Marc Lamonica

MMA Mania

Jamie Mullarkey

Justin Tafa

Max Holloway

MMA Junkie

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie