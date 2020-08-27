Social media posts linked to alleged gunman at Wisconsin protests under investigation

Authorities investigating social media accounts associated with the name of the alleged gunman in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have found references of support for President Donald Trump and a video that appears to show the poster at a Trump rally, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

The social media accounts were deactivated Wednesday and are now part of the investigation into the deadly shooting. Investigators are looking to determine whether the accounts are legitimate and are scrubbing them for any information pertinent to the probe, two law enforcement officials told ABC News.

Local law enforcement agencies are not commenting on the social media accounts.

Trump's reelection campaign issued a statement Wednesday night distancing itself from the alleged shooter.

"President Trump has repeatedly and consistently condemned all forms of violence and believes we must protect all Americans from chaos and lawlessness," Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump 2020 campaign, said in a statement. "This individual had nothing to do with our campaign and we fully support our fantastic law enforcement for their swift action in this case."

At least three people were shot late Tuesday night near a gas station in Kenosha, some 40 miles south of Milwaukee, and two of the victims died from their injuries, according to the Kenosha Police Department. The third gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries," police said.

The violence occurred amid a third night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, who remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Cellphone video from Tuesday night's protests showed a white man, armed with what appeared to be a semiautomatic rifle, running past police and being chased by demonstrators. The footage showed the man trip and fall and appeared to open fire on protesters. He then is seen running away.

The alleged gunman, identified as 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Illinois, surrendered himself to authorities in Antioch, Illinois, before dawn Wednesday, according to Antioch Interim Police Chief Geoff Guttschow. Rittenhouse was arrested based on a warrant issued by authorities in Wisconsin's Kenosha County, charging him with first-degree intentional homicide. He's also being held on a charge of "fugitive from justice," for purposes of extradition to Wisconsin, Guttschow said.

Rittenhouse is currently being held at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois, according to Guttschow.

He is expected to be charged as an adult back in Wisconsin.

Attorney John Pierce of Los Angeles told ABC News that he has been retained to represent Rittenhouse.

"We will obtain justice for Kyle," said Pierce, adding he was headed to Wisconsin Thursday night to meet with his client's family and appear at Rittenhouse's bail hearing on Friday.

Pierce said he has established a legal defense fund for Rittenhouse through a Texas 501(c)(4) nonprofit called #FightBack Foundation Inc. that was formed by him and Georgia attorney L. Lin Wood.

"That will be the sole authorized vehicle to fund Kyle's defense," Pierce said.

