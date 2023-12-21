Social media platform X down for users globally

Breaking News image

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, is suffering outages globally.

According to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports, more than 47,000 US users are facing access issues with X and X Pro.

Some users in the UK and Asia are also unable to view posts on the site with a message that says "Welcome to X!"

X, which is owned by Elon Musk, has been asked for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

