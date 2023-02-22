This social media platform is used for triple the child abuse image offences than any other

Social media

Snapchat is responsible for three times as many child abuse image offences as any other social media platform, fuelling a record rise in the crimes, police data show.

The overall number of child abuse image offences recorded by police has risen by 22 per cent in a year to a record 30,925 in 2022, according to figures obtained by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) charity through freedom of information laws.

Snapchat was recorded as being used in 4,293 of the offences where a social media platform was involved, three times that of Facebook’s 1,361, Instagram’s 1,363 and WhatsApp’s 547. That means Snapchat accounted for more than four in 10 (43 per cent) offences where a technology site was used by the offender.

The charity believes the propensity of the platform for child abuse stems from its popularity among young girls and its design where messages disappear so offenders can cover their tracks.

13-year-old victim: I lost all control

One case uncovered by the NSPCC’s childline involved Roxy Longworth who was 13 when she was contacted by a boy four years older than her on Facebook who coerced her into sending images via Snapchat.

He sent the pictures to his friends which resulted in Roxy being blackmailed and manipulated into sending more images to another older boy who shared them via social media.

Roxy said: “I sat on the floor and cried. I’d lost all control and there was no one to talk to about it. I blocked him on everything and prayed he wouldn’t show anyone the pictures because of how young I was.

“After that, I was just waiting to see what would happen. Eventually, someone in my year sent me some of the pictures and that’s when I knew they were out.”

The NSPCC said unregulated social media was fuelling the unprecedented scale of online child sexual abuse and warned that behind every offence, there could be multiple child victims who were revictimised as images were shared.

It said the issue of young people being groomed into sharing images of their own abuse was pervasive and technology bosses were failing to stop their sites being used by offenders to organise, commit and share child sexual abuse.

The charity urged the Government to give children, including victims of sexual abuse, a powerful voice and expert representation in future regulation by creating a statutory child safety advocate through the Online Safety Bill. This would ensure that children’s experiences were at the centre of decision making.

‘Just the tip of the iceberg’

Sir Peter Wanless, chief executive of the NSPCC, said: “These new figures are incredibly alarming but reflect just the tip of the iceberg of what children are experiencing online. We hear from young people who feel powerless and let down as online sexual abuse risks becoming normalised for a generation of children.

“By creating a child safety advocate that stands up for children and families the Government can ensure the Online Safety Bill systemically prevents abuse. It would be inexcusable if in five years’ time we are still playing catch-up to pervasive abuse that has been allowed to proliferate on social media.”

Jacqueline Beauchere, Snapchat’s head of platform safety, said: “Any sexual abuse of children is abhorrent and illegal. Snap has dedicated teams around the world working closely with the police, experts and industry partners to combat it.

“If we proactively detect or are made aware of any sexual content exploiting minors, we immediately remove it, delete the account, and report the offender to authorities. Snapchat has extra protections in place that make it difficult for younger users to be discovered and contacted by strangers.”