Social media influencing degree introduced at Irish university

Students will be able to learn to become social media influencers at Southeast Technical University - agrobacter/E+

An Irish university has introduced the country’s first degree in social media influencing.

Southeast Technical University (SETU) in Carlow will offer a three-year bachelor of arts qualification in content creation and social media from September 2024.

Applications for the course – which will cover business skills, video and audio editing, creative writing, and critical and cultural skills – are due to open in November.

Dr Eleanor O’Leary, a media and communications lecturer at the university, told RTÉ: “We saw that there was a growing interest in this area both from students and young people and also from employers. So we went ahead in developing the degree at that point.”

The lecturer said the influencing sector had doubled in global value since 2019, and was now worth between an estimated €14 billion and €16 billion (between £12 billion and £14 billion) worldwide.

Dr O’Leary said employment opportunities ranged from self-employment, brand collaborations, to working for a company

She added: “It’s an area that has a specific set of skills.

“It draws on existing media and PR and marketing skills but it’s a new area in and of itself as well.”

Focus on employability

Dr O’Leary said the course would teach students about existing laws in the area, such as the legal requirement to declare if they are advertising products.

On the course overview on the university website, it says: “We will help you professionalise your practice so that it transforms from hobby to career.

“We do this by educating you on how to think smarter about your online practice because that’s what the best professionals do.”

While lots of young people are very proficient on social media, the aim is to educate them on business skills and knowledge, she added, with the aim of “developing young people as champions of their own growth so they knew what they had to offer individually as creatives”.

Dr O’Leary told The Times, Ireland: “We want to make sure students will be fully employable when they come out the other end.

Story continues

“Nowadays, people working in media are expected to do quite a lot and have large toolkits and skills to work across different platforms; whether that’s streaming, television, radio or podcasting.”

The degree is seen as an enhancement to the existing courses on digital media on offer at SETU.

She added: “We saw this as adding on to what we already offered in that space and also we had done a number of summer schools in the area of digital skills called ‘The Digital Hustle’.”