Social media divided over Ron MacLean addressing Coach's Corner debacle

Thomas WilliamsHockey writer
Ron MacLean addressed the public on the first Hockey Night in Canada broadcast without Coach's Corner in over three decades. (Sportsnet)
Ron MacLean addressed the public on the first Hockey Night in Canada broadcast without Coach's Corner in over three decades. (Sportsnet)

On this Saturday’s broadcast of “Hockey Night in Canada”, without a Coach’s Corner segment to include in the first intermission, Ron MacLean gave an informal talk to attempt a clearing of the air.

If you missed it, the full speech that went just under five minutes is available.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

As soon as MacLean finished speaking, the hockey universe took to Twitter to share their opinions on what was said by the broadcaster.

Let’s just say the reviews were mixed.

The plans for a new-look first intermission is still in its preliminary stages, but there has been some reports that Sportsnet are open to a new format.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports Canada

What to Read Next

Back