Social media divided over Ron MacLean addressing Coach's Corner debacle

Ron MacLean addressed the public on the first Hockey Night in Canada broadcast without Coach's Corner in over three decades. (Sportsnet)

On this Saturday’s broadcast of “Hockey Night in Canada”, without a Coach’s Corner segment to include in the first intermission, Ron MacLean gave an informal talk to attempt a clearing of the air.

If you missed it, the full speech that went just under five minutes is available.

Ron MacLean addresses the Don Cherry situation and the end of Coach’s Corner pic.twitter.com/4D9MVjD6zb — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 17, 2019

As soon as MacLean finished speaking, the hockey universe took to Twitter to share their opinions on what was said by the broadcaster.

Let’s just say the reviews were mixed.

The most candid, raw few minutes of TV that I’ve seen in a while.



Bravo Ron MacLean. That’s the best thing I thing SN could have done here. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) November 17, 2019

Ron MacLean's bit on #HNIC was underwhelming at best.



He will be vilified by the pro-Cherry camp, and be lauded by the regulars who just want their hockey show back for being "a decent guy".



Hockey freezes hurt into history. But the rest of us will keep doing what we do. — Shireen Ahmed (@_shireenahmed_) November 17, 2019

Platitudes aside, the major headline here is that “Don didn’t want to take those steps” to help rectify the situation. https://t.co/H1q5E64g9k — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 17, 2019

Truth, honest, heartfelt. You can’t change what people choose to hear or see. @RonMacLeanHTH was all that tonight. #HNIC — Perry Solkowski (@psolkowski) November 17, 2019

The Ron McLean Sympathy Hour was not the move — Jake Goldsbie (@JGoldsbie) November 17, 2019

Ron MacLean: Not a single mention of racism, xenophobia, or any of the people harmed by the bigotry he helped promote to icon status over the past 35 years. Instead, an apology to, and elegy for, Don Cherry. Ron should hang ‘em up. — Derrick O'Keefe 🌹🌱 (@derrickokeefe) November 17, 2019

Commercial break here in Montreal. I watched @RonMacLeanHTH's sincere, heartfelt words delivered at intermission, and I'm really proud of how he handled that. I'm proud he's a colleague and a friend. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 17, 2019

The plans for a new-look first intermission is still in its preliminary stages, but there has been some reports that Sportsnet are open to a new format.

