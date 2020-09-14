Social media disinformation on US west coast blazes ‘spreading faster than fire'

Photojournalist Nathan Howard was on assignment for a picture agency south-east of the fire-menaced foothill town of Estacada, Oregon, on Thursday afternoon when a man angrily approached him on a rural roadside.

The man insisted the photographer was a looter, Howard said, and despite his repeated attempts to identify himself as a journalist, the man began yelling and became so agitated that “it was like his eyes were popping out of his head”. The man eventually allowed Howard to get in his car and leave, but gave chase as Howard drove north.

Then a second truck approached from the opposite direction, Howard said, and parked horizontally across the highway, blocking both lanes. A man climbed from the truck and pointed a loaded assault rifle at Howard through his car’s windshield, and again accused him of looting, his finger on the trigger.

“He was saying, ‘you’re a looter, you have to get out of here’”, Howard said in a telephone conversation, “and I was like, ‘you’re blocking the road, I can’t move’, and that conversation went on for three solid minutes.”

Thursday’s highway standoff highlights the real life consequences of the wave of disinformation on social media about the cause of wildfires raging across the Pacific north-west. Many of the rumors baselessly claim that the fires were lit by political activists, either by the far-right group the Proud Boys or the leftist activists known as antifa.

Although there have been arrests for alleged arson amid the fires, authorities have vehemently denied political motivations. The majority of fires across Oregon and the west appear to have been sparked by power lines and other ignitions, and have exploded amid dry, hot and windy weather conditions in a landscape primed for fire because of drought.

View photos Matt Watts stands guard outside his home after many of his neighbors evacuated the area, in Estacada, Oregon, on Saturday. Many residents are concerned looters are breaking homes left empty by people fleeing the fires. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images More

Officials in Oregon have turned to Facebook to knock down the competing narratives, and the FBI has said it has investigated several claims and found them to be untrue. But the rumors have found fertile ground in a state already divided after months of protests. They are complicating the emergency response, including by motivating armed patrols in towns gripped by rumors of antifa arson attacks, and inspiring vigilante acts like the incident with Howard.

On the source of his assailants’ behavior, Howard said, “it has to be Facebook”, noting that in his own monitoring of Estacada Facebook groups during his reporting in the area, he had noticed the same rumors of antifa looters and arsonists that are still firehosing through similar pages throughout the west.

Posts made this week inside an Oregon-based private Facebook groups, and viewed by the Guardian, are indicative of the way that these rumors are forming a nexus between local communities, sometimes-violent protest groups, and even elected officials in rural areas.

On Wednesday evening, in Curry News and Views, a private Facebook group associated with far south-western Curry county, two GOP-aligned elected officials appeared to promote disinformation.

Christopher Paasch, a Curry county commissioner, had previously spread a viral meme that baselessly claimed that seven antifa activists had been arrested for arson in Medford, and in a post to the group, a local Facebook user accused him of spreading an “unsubstantiated rumor”.

In comments on the post, Paasch first falsely denied that his original post “said they were antifa”, and then added a further post discussing an unrelated fire in Gold Beach, with the comment, “You think no one is lighting fires and trying to burn down towns and hurt people, wake up.”

View photos An orange smoke-filled sky is seen above cows in Molalla, Oregon, on 10 September as fires burn nearby. Photograph: Deborah Bloom/AFP/Getty Images More

Story continues