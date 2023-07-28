Social media accounts to be created for Howick

HOWICK TOWNSHIP – At its July 18 meeting, Howick council approved the creation of corporate social media accounts for the township. Council approved the Facebook page and Instagram account for the township. Further, with this creation comes the need to develop a corporate social media policy to outline the rules associated with these accounts.

They are to be used for community outreach, events, public notices and public engagement.

“Social media has become an important way for governments and elected officials to communicate and interact with the public in real time. It permits messages to be shared quickly and efficiently, it is less costly than traditional media and furthers engagement with residents,” explained Clerk Caitlin Gillis in her report.

“The creation of a Township Facebook page and Instagram account would allow staff to use social media for the purpose of promoting township objectives, initiatives, programs and news through professional and strategic communications.”

Further, the report explained that having this online presence builds relationships and a new way to connect with the community.

However, keeping its social media up-to-date will require “constant attention”. Therefore, Alana Dick, administrative assistant for the township, will be the main social media operator and website communications coordinator, while being overseen by Gillis.

“Creating an online social media presence is extremely important for our community. Everyone is busy and relies on social media to provide them with the most current, up-to-date information regarding events, public notices, activities, important information etc. It will be a free and relatively simple way to connect with our community, increase our visibility, and be recognized by our residents,” ended Gillis.

