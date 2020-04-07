Social Distancing By Your Zodiac Sign: How to Thrive Now

Photo credit: Anthony Maule

We are all undoubtedly feeling the strangeness that comes during a prolonged quarantine. Perhaps somewhere lingering under the surface of our mutual slow decent into madness is a desire for a better, more sustainable world. So I offer you these cosmic strategies best suited for your star sign to not only survive, but to THRIVE in our current state of reality.

I will also be hosting a free astrology webinar on Sunday, April 12, during which we will address your biggest challenges in social distancing, and conquering your fears, anxieties, and apocalyptic thinking. Together, we will uncover the role of your sun and moon signs in quarantine, and your individual key strategies for success. Lastly, we will discover how Jupiter’s placement this year will be your greatest ally for support and sanity during these unprecedented times. Join me, but first, a few tips to get you through.

Aries

Challenge: You are the fire sign with the most energy, so your biggest challenge could be not being able to run, spin, and hit all the opening nights.

Strategy: It’s essential you channel this fire, or else you may combust. Create a space in your home dedicated to working out and order whatever you may need to make your home workout slay. Loud music and a daily class will keep you pumped.

Taurus

Challenge: Being an earth sign, you deeply crave worldly comforts and it can be painful to not have your favorite restaurants and order that perfect glass of wine or delicious meal.

Strategy: Learn new recipes or take an online cooking class with a friend. Then you can both enjoy your virtual dinner parties together.

Gemini

Challenge: Being ruled by speedy Mercury, having to be in one place for too long can be incredibly difficult. You crave variety of locale and need a great deal of mental stimulation to thrive.

Strategy: Take a class to learn a new skill or launch a blog you’ve always thought about. This is your time to truly cultivate and share your voice.

Cancer

Challenge: Being a sensitive water sign, you not being able to see all of those who are dear to you could be the hardest part of these times.

Strategy: Schedule video and phone calls, and/or create a weekly support group of your closest pals so that you stay nurtured and have an outlet to discuss your feelings through this.

Leo

Challenge: Not being able to dress up and have somewhere fabulous to go. Being ruled by the sun, you thrive in the spotlight and require a certain degree of glamour to make life livable.

Strategy: Give yourself a reason to get out of your pajamas daily (or weekly) by committing to a social media appearance where you share your solar radiance with the world.

Virgo

Challenge: Having a lack of schedule and accountability can leave you feeling lost as you are ruled by busy Mercury.

Strategy: You will do well to use time-tracking apps and alarms that sound like gongs, and implement all the latest efficiency hacks into your life. Also sink your claws into a project with steps and check-ins with others.

Libra

Challenge: Your Venus-ruled soul desires to experience beauty through aesthetics and socializing. This can naturally be difficult in quarantine, so you will need to get creative here.

Strategy: Indulge in beauty rituals and baths to give yourself that personal feeling of radiance, create playlists to share, or begin a daily gratitude group to stay connected with others.

Scorpio

Challenge: Being alone for long amounts of time can get you sucked into rabbit holes and conspiracies on YouTube. You can also tend to isolate yourself when friendly support would actually be more beneficial.

Strategy: You crave depth and mystery, so choosing a juicy long book and someone to book club with will be a lifesaver for you.

Sagittarius

Challenge: Being a feisty fire sign, you crave adventure whether that is new vistas, languages, or subjects to learn about.

Strategy: Luckily, in quarantine, you can do the latter, so your best bet is to enroll in a class that allows your mind to travel, even though your body cannot for the moment. Find a pal to join you and learn together.

Capricorn

Challenge: The lack of structure and productivity in quarantine can make you feel directionless or anxious.

Strategy: You need goals. If you happen to not be working or your work is in pivot, make sure you find another driven, creative accountability partner to connect with often.

Aquarius

Challenge: You can find yourself trying to solve all the world’s problems when left to your own devices. This is noble, though you run the risk of getting overwhelmed, and then giving up.

Strategy: Community is key for you, though not just any community. It is essential for you to share ideas with those whose values and life missions align with your own.

Pisces

Challenge: Being an extremely empathic water sign, you can sometimes get lost in the collective’s fear and emotions that are not fully your own.

Strategy: Creativity is queen for you, so whether it is collage, dance, or writing, it is essential to get your juices flowing. Also, morning rituals for grounding will help you to protect your vital energy.

