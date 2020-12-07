Social Distancing And Protocols in Place, German Santas Race to Keep Tradition Alive in Pandemic

A small group of hardy Germans sought to keep alive an annual tradition on Sunday despite coronavirus restrictions as they took part in a run dressed in Santa robes and hats.

"We think it is very sad that the run can't take place normally this year," said running club member Sebastian Stolle.

Normally up to 1,200 people take part in the Santa Claus run in the eastern town of Michendorf, but this year participants were asked to keep their distance and post photos of themselves while running.

"The number of runners is limited and there are different schedules to run. There is not a starting line and time for everyone. Everyone can just run at a different time and that is really helpful," said Grit Schmidt, one of the few dozen running Santas.

While Germany managed to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control in March and April, it is now dealing with a more deadly second wave and has closed restaurants and bars, and limited public gatherings.

Leisure and sporting facilities have been ordered to close and the restrictions also include limits on social gatherings and have been a huge blow to Germany's 3,000 or so annual Christmas markets. The markets have been an annual fixture in Germany since the 15th century, when craftsmen and bakers were given special permission to ply their wares in town squares in the run-up to Christmas.

But many German cities have cancelled their Christmas markets entirely this year, despite the huge financial losses. Chestnuts roasting, mulled wine steaming and music blaring from wooden chalets lined with artificial snow -- the Landshut Christmas market in southern Germany has all the usual trimmings.

But this year, visitors must enjoy the sights and smells of the traditional Christmas market from inside their cars due to precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. In Berlin's Charlottenburg-Wilmersdorf district, small clusters of huts have been spread across several streets, though food and drink cannot be consumed on site.

The world-famous Nuremberg Christmas market has been cancelled this year but managed to hold an online version of its traditional opening ceremony.

And in north-western Germany, the town of Kalkar is also offering a drive-in Christmas market.