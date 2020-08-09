Need a social distancing-friendly vacation? This is the summer to try glamping

If you love the outdoors, but don’t relish the idea of roughing it, glamping may be for you. So-called “glamorous camping” offers posh amenities in rustic settings. “It’s about making nature more accessible to folks, to get out there more easily,” says Anne Howard, who with her husband Mike wrote the new book "Comfortably Wild: The Best Glamping Destinations in North America" (Falcon, $29.95).

The couple, who travel full time and blog at HoneyTrek.com, spent 2½ years researching the book. They say glamping makes even more sense for travelers now. “It’s a smart, safe and appropriate way to travel in a post-COVID world.” They share some favorite destinations with Larry Bleiberg for USA TODAY:

Depot Lodge, Paint Bank, Virginia

In a forgotten whistle-stop town in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this former rail depot now welcomes overnight guests in safari tents, a caboose and trailer. National forests offer hiking, biking, fishing and rafting. “You can have a private lake or your own riverfront. They’ve got so much Appalachian character,” Anne says.

Cypress Valley, Spicewood, Texas

Located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country, this modern treehouse resort is connected by zip lines and suspension bridges. “These are tree mansions. They’re so creative,” Mike says. Visitors can also enjoy hiking and swimming and tastings at a nearby winery.

Nomad Ridge at the Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio

The Howards say they’re generally wary of animal-centered entertainment, but this 10,000-acre refuge affiliated with the Columbus (Ohio) Zoo won them over. “Before they ever had guests, they were bringing back endangered populations of animals,” Anne says. Visitors stay in a yurt with dinner and breakfast included and can take a jeep safari through the property.

Teton Wagon Train & Horse Adventure, Jackson, Wyoming

This family-run operation lets glampers take their adventure on the road with a covered wagon journey from camp to camp. “You can drive the wagon, or you can do a horseback ride,” Mike says. There’s also a chance for swimming, hiking and sharing Old West stories around a campfire.

Treebones Resort, Big Sur, California

Bed down in a yurt, designer treehouse or whimsical artist-made hut in this retreat along the famed Pacific coastline. “You can hike in a redwood forest or go jade hunting along the ocean,” Mike says. There’s also an organic garden and gourmet restaurant, along with yoga, massages and seasonal whale watching. “You can choose your own adventure.”

American Prairie Reserve, eastern Montana

Soon to be the largest nature reserve in Lower 48 states, this Great Plains conservation area connects a huge patchwork of ranches. “It’s massive,” Mike says. Outfitters can help visitors plan stays in luxury yurts or canoe, bike, or hike between huts. There are also cabins and traditional camping sites. “It’s a little more rustic and self-starting.”

