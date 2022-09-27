Social Commerce Market Size is projected to reach USD 6191 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2%: Straits Research

Straits Research
·9 min read
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research
Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The social commerce market size was valued at USD 575.8 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at USD 6191.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific held a market share of 69.5% and is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-commerce plays a crucial role in retail and reshapes the social commerce market. Since the turn of the century, online shopping has expanded significantly as internet access has spread to every corner of the globe, and smartphones have become an integral part of the lives of billions of people. Social commerce has ushered in an entirely new realm of shopping, granting consumers access to a vastly expanded selection and helping to meet the growing demand for convenience. Due to the increasing popularity of online shopping and the convenience it offers, social commerce is gaining momentum. Customers can now order products with minimal effort from the comfort of their own homes. Social commerce platform sellers offer discounts, cashback, same-day or next-day deliveries, click-and-collect services, ESR options, and other services that make online shopping more convenient and profitable than offline shopping. Businesses are investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, machine learning, and augmented reality, among others, to improve the customer experience. During the forecast period, the increasing convenience of online shopping is anticipated to be a significant market growth driver. Infrastructures for Social Commerce Market leaders in social commerce platforms include Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/social-commerce-market/request-sample 


Rise of Social Media and E-Commerce and Social Networking Sites Encouraging Businesses to Grow Drives the Global Market

Many businesses are using social commerce to reach out to existing and prospective new customers. This trend is influenced by several factors, including the fact that individuals are spending more time on social media platforms; according to studies, the average person spends over two hours per day on social media platforms. In addition, these platforms serve as effective marketing tools, contributing to the steady growth of online shopping via social media platforms because they allow customers to make purchases more interactively than traditional e-commerce platforms. In the preceding decade, social media networks have attracted extraordinary attention and experienced exponential growth in user base. Access to social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube is currently effortless. The exponential growth of these and other social networking sites' user bases encourages companies to connect with customers through these platforms.

Moreover, the convergence of content sharing, shopping, payment, and messaging features has facilitated the growth of social commerce in recent years. Social commerce, defined as using a social media platform to drive and process e-commerce transactions, has spawned new shopping methods in tandem with online environments. Consequently, the increasing adoption of e-commerce and social media platforms for shopping and information exchange is anticipated to drive market expansion over the next few years.

Exposure to Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Market Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Over the past few years, the evolution and rapid adoption of big data and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies engaged in social commerce are aggressively adopting AI and big data technologies to optimize their service offerings. Big data, a vast collection of online and offline data, has evolved into a valuable resource for analyzing past trends and gaining valuable insights into customer behavior, thereby facilitating higher levels of customer satisfaction. By integrating big data into social commerce, businesses can gain access to data that can be used to increase revenue, acquire new customers, and streamline operations. AI enables e-commerce businesses to improve the customer experience, optimize brand competitiveness, and foster brand loyalty. It provides buyers with accurate product recommendations and enhanced search results, enabling them to find what they desire with the fewest clicks possible. The increased adoption of AI in social commerce has enabled businesses to meet rising customer demands precisely and effectively.

AI and big data are the next major transformative technologies that will influence how businesses interact with data and business processes. The technologies facilitate the development of digital data models and data collection. Utilizing data from multiple sources as a knowledge repository results in an accurate forecast of customer needs. Numerous advantages of these technologies for the social commerce industry compel businesses to leverage big data- and AI-based applications to enhance customer experience and convert dissatisfied customers into loyal customers. In addition to AI and big data analytics, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are promising technologies that are anticipated to assist businesses shortly in enhancing their customer relationships and customer satisfaction.


Report Scope

Report Metric

Details

Market Size

USD 6191.13 Billion by 2030

CAGR

30.2% (2022-2030)

Historical Data

2019-2020

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

Business Model, Product Type, Regions

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World

Key Companies Profiled/Vendors

Etsy, Inc., Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho), Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Pinduoduo Inc., Pinterest, Inc., Poshmark, Roposo, Snap, Inc., Taobao, TikTok (Douyin), Trell Shop, Twitter, Inc., WeChat (Weixin), Xiaohongshu, Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd

Key Market Opportunities

Exposure to Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Key Market Drivers

Social Networking Sites are Encouraging Companies to Reach Customers
Shift in Consumer Mindset due to Advancement in Technologies

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/social-commerce-market 


Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific held a market share of 69.5% and is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Rising investments in the telecommunication infrastructure, the proliferation of the internet and smartphones, and the widespread use of social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are primarily responsible for the expansion of this region. In addition, the increasing number of smartphone and social media users in countries such as China largely favors regional market expansion.

North America has emerged as the second-largest market and is anticipated to grow incredibly during the forecast period. Compared to developing countries, the U.S. e-commerce and social commerce landscapes are significantly more fragmented, with different consumer attitudes and behaviors toward social media consumption, digital shopping, payments, and online privacy. According to GWI, 51 percent of U.K. and U.S. consumers will use YouTube to find products and conduct additional research before making a purchase.


Key Highlights

  • The social commerce market size is expected to grow at USD 6191.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

  • The dynamic pumps are more prevalent in the global social commerce market and are expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

  • Based on product type, the global social commerce market personal and beauty care has the most dominant revenue generation growing at a CAGR of 34.8% during the forecast period.

  • The regional analysis of the said market clearly states that the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.


The global social commerce market’s major players are 

  • Etsy, Inc.

  • Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)

  • Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook)

  • Pinduoduo Inc.

  • Pinterest, Inc.

  • Poshmark

  • Roposo

  • Snap, Inc.

  • Taobao

  • TikTok (Douyin)

  • Trell Shop

  • Twitter, Inc.

  • WeChat (Weixin)

  • Xiaohongshu

  • Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd


Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/social-commerce-market/request-sample 


Global Social Commerce Market: Segmentation

By Business Model

  • Business to Consumer

  • Business to Business

  • Consumer to Consumer

By Product Type

  • Personal and Beauty Care

  • Apparel

  • Accessories

  • Home Products

  • Health Supplements

  • Food and Beverages

By Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • The Middle East and Africa


TABLE OF CONTENT

  1. Introduction

    1. Market Definition

    2. Market Scope

  2. Research Methodology

    1. Primary Research

    2. Research Methodology

    3. Assumptions & Exclusions

    4. Secondary Data Sources

  3. Market Overview

    1. Report Segmentation & Scope

    2. Value Chain Analysis: Social Commerce Market

    3. Key Market Trends

      1. Drivers

      2. Restraints

      3. Opportunities

    4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

      1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

      2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

      3. Threat of Substitution

      4. Threat of New Entrants

      5. Competitive Rivalry

    5. Market Share Analysis

  4. Business Model Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Business to Consumer

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Business to Business

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  5. Product Type Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. Personal Beauty Care

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    3. Apparel

      1. Market Size & Forecast

  6. Regional Overview

    1. Introduction

      1. Market Size & Forecast

    2. America

      1. North America

      2. U.S.

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      3. Canada

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      4. Mexico

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      5. Latin America

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

    3. Europe

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Germany

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      3. France

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      4. U.K.

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      5. Italy

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      6. Spain

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      7. Rest of Europe

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

    4. Asia Pacific

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Japan

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      3. China

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      4. Australia

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      5. India

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      6. South Korea

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

    5. Middle East & Africa

      1. Market Size & Forecast

      2. Saudi Arabia

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      3. South Africa

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      4. Kuwait

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

      5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

        1. By Business Model

        2. By Product Type

  7. Company Profile

    1. Etsy Inc

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    2. Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

    3. Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)

      1. Company Overview

      2. Financial Performance

      3. Recent Developments

      4. Product Portfolio

  8. Conclusion & Recommendation

  9. Acronyms & Abbreviations


Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/social-commerce-market/toc


Market News

  • May 2022- Twitter to pay USD 150 million penalties over protecting the privacy of users' data.

  • May 2022- Meta announces new privacy policies for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger

  • May 2022- The company, then known as Facebook, began its latest eCommerce push when it launched Facebook and Instagram Shops


News Media

Top Dropshipping Softwares in the eCommerce Market

Introduction to E-commerce Market in 2020


Have a Look at the Related Research Report

B2B Ecommerce Market: Information by Type (Buyer Oriented E-Commerce, Supplier Oriented E-commerce), Sector (Apparel and Fashion, Automotive Parts), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Home Shopping Market: Information by Type (Teleshopping, E-Commerce, Others) and Regions-Forecast till 2030

E-Commerce Fulfillment Services Market: Information by Service Type (Bundling, Shipping, Fulfilment Services), Application (Consumer Electronics), and Region — Forecast till 2030

E-commerce Apparel Market: Information by Type (Women's Apparel, Men's Apparel), and Region — Forecast till 2030


About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.


For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


Latest Stories

  • Name Game: Team Fleury name iced at PointsBet Invitational in favour of Team Homan

    The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • 'Seismic change:' Jets GM Cheveldayoff excited to have Bowness behind bench

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Cozzolino, Hickey lead Canada to 2nd straight win at International Para Hockey Cup

    Canada's Para hockey team improved to 2-0 at the International Para Hockey Cup with a commanding 5-2 win over the International Para Hockey Team (IPH) on Sunday in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Dominic Cozzolino and Liam Hickey each scored twice, while captain Tyler McGregor added a short-handed goal in the third period to help seal the victory at RT Torax Arena. The Canadians jumped ahead with a three-goal second period and maintained momentum while outshooting their opponents 23-7. The IPH Team con

  • Raptors talk about offseason, expectations for new year at Media Day

    The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Canada remains undefeated at FIBA women's World Cup with 59-45 win over France

    SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r

  • WWE star Kevin Owens dons Canucks jersey, inspires 'Bruce, there it is!' chants

    WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Resilient Canadian women swept at volleyball worlds by reigning Olympic champion U.S.

    "We don't back down against these guys." Those words were head coach Shannon Winzer's attempt to keep her Canadian women's volleyball players motivated during a timeout late in a challenging first set on Monday against the top-ranked United States. They responded by putting forth a strong effort in the 81-minute game but couldn't upend the reigning Olympic champions, who prevailed 25-19, 26-24, 25-15 at the FIVB world championship in Arnhem, Netherlands. The 2014 world champion Americans improve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Montreal declared basketball city despite lack of courts in neigbourhoods where it's most popular

    Montreal has been declared a basketball city by its own city council, and that makes sense considering it has a team in the national league, thousands of fans and three homegrown players in the NBA. However, those three players came from the borough of Montréal-Nord where community advocates have been lamenting the lack of public sports facilities for years. Declaring Montreal a basketball city is a good first step, but now it is time to invest in the community and ensure local kids have the res

  • Family wisdom and hard work carried Ottawa Senators rookie Mark Kastelic to the NHL

    OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso

  • United States wins Presidents Cup for 12th time as Canada's Pendrith and Conners lose

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Corey Conners and Taylor Pendrith made Canadian history twice at the Presidents Cup and, although they're disappointed in the result, they're ready for more. It was the first time two Canadians had ever played at the prestigious best-on-best tournament that sees 12 Americans take on 12 players from around the world, excluding Europe. When the longtime friends were partnered on Friday they became the first-ever Canadians to play together at the storied tournament. But Conners, f

  • Raptors’ OG Anunoby on role, trade rumours, reading and long walks

    Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses the various trade rumours that circulated around his name, the reported dissatisfaction with his role on Toronto and what he did for a fun during the off-season. Check out all of the Raptors media day availabilities on our YouTube channel.