Social Commerce Market Size is projected to reach USD 6191 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2%: Straits Research
The social commerce market size was valued at USD 575.8 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow at USD 6191.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific held a market share of 69.5% and is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period.
New York, United States, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-commerce plays a crucial role in retail and reshapes the social commerce market. Since the turn of the century, online shopping has expanded significantly as internet access has spread to every corner of the globe, and smartphones have become an integral part of the lives of billions of people. Social commerce has ushered in an entirely new realm of shopping, granting consumers access to a vastly expanded selection and helping to meet the growing demand for convenience. Due to the increasing popularity of online shopping and the convenience it offers, social commerce is gaining momentum. Customers can now order products with minimal effort from the comfort of their own homes. Social commerce platform sellers offer discounts, cashback, same-day or next-day deliveries, click-and-collect services, ESR options, and other services that make online shopping more convenient and profitable than offline shopping. Businesses are investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence, chatbots, machine learning, and augmented reality, among others, to improve the customer experience. During the forecast period, the increasing convenience of online shopping is anticipated to be a significant market growth driver. Infrastructures for Social Commerce Market leaders in social commerce platforms include Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest.
Rise of Social Media and E-Commerce and Social Networking Sites Encouraging Businesses to Grow Drives the Global Market
Many businesses are using social commerce to reach out to existing and prospective new customers. This trend is influenced by several factors, including the fact that individuals are spending more time on social media platforms; according to studies, the average person spends over two hours per day on social media platforms. In addition, these platforms serve as effective marketing tools, contributing to the steady growth of online shopping via social media platforms because they allow customers to make purchases more interactively than traditional e-commerce platforms. In the preceding decade, social media networks have attracted extraordinary attention and experienced exponential growth in user base. Access to social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube is currently effortless. The exponential growth of these and other social networking sites' user bases encourages companies to connect with customers through these platforms.
Moreover, the convergence of content sharing, shopping, payment, and messaging features has facilitated the growth of social commerce in recent years. Social commerce, defined as using a social media platform to drive and process e-commerce transactions, has spawned new shopping methods in tandem with online environments. Consequently, the increasing adoption of e-commerce and social media platforms for shopping and information exchange is anticipated to drive market expansion over the next few years.
Exposure to Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Market Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Over the past few years, the evolution and rapid adoption of big data and artificial intelligence (AI). Companies engaged in social commerce are aggressively adopting AI and big data technologies to optimize their service offerings. Big data, a vast collection of online and offline data, has evolved into a valuable resource for analyzing past trends and gaining valuable insights into customer behavior, thereby facilitating higher levels of customer satisfaction. By integrating big data into social commerce, businesses can gain access to data that can be used to increase revenue, acquire new customers, and streamline operations. AI enables e-commerce businesses to improve the customer experience, optimize brand competitiveness, and foster brand loyalty. It provides buyers with accurate product recommendations and enhanced search results, enabling them to find what they desire with the fewest clicks possible. The increased adoption of AI in social commerce has enabled businesses to meet rising customer demands precisely and effectively.
AI and big data are the next major transformative technologies that will influence how businesses interact with data and business processes. The technologies facilitate the development of digital data models and data collection. Utilizing data from multiple sources as a knowledge repository results in an accurate forecast of customer needs. Numerous advantages of these technologies for the social commerce industry compel businesses to leverage big data- and AI-based applications to enhance customer experience and convert dissatisfied customers into loyal customers. In addition to AI and big data analytics, cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are promising technologies that are anticipated to assist businesses shortly in enhancing their customer relationships and customer satisfaction.
Report Scope
Report Metric
Details
Market Size
USD 6191.13 Billion by 2030
CAGR
30.2% (2022-2030)
Historical Data
2019-2020
Base Year
2021
Forecast Period
2022-2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
Business Model, Product Type, Regions
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
Etsy, Inc., Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho), Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook), Pinduoduo Inc., Pinterest, Inc., Poshmark, Roposo, Snap, Inc., Taobao, TikTok (Douyin), Trell Shop, Twitter, Inc., WeChat (Weixin), Xiaohongshu, Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd
Key Market Opportunities
Exposure to Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence
Key Market Drivers
Social Networking Sites are Encouraging Companies to Reach Customers
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific held a market share of 69.5% and is anticipated to grow steadily over the forecast period. Rising investments in the telecommunication infrastructure, the proliferation of the internet and smartphones, and the widespread use of social media websites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter are primarily responsible for the expansion of this region. In addition, the increasing number of smartphone and social media users in countries such as China largely favors regional market expansion.
North America has emerged as the second-largest market and is anticipated to grow incredibly during the forecast period. Compared to developing countries, the U.S. e-commerce and social commerce landscapes are significantly more fragmented, with different consumer attitudes and behaviors toward social media consumption, digital shopping, payments, and online privacy. According to GWI, 51 percent of U.K. and U.S. consumers will use YouTube to find products and conduct additional research before making a purchase.
Key Highlights
Global Social Commerce Market: Segmentation
By Business Model
Business to Consumer
Business to Business
Consumer to Consumer
By Product Type
Personal and Beauty Care
Apparel
Accessories
Home Products
Health Supplements
Food and Beverages
By Regions
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Market Definition
Market Scope
Research Methodology
Primary Research
Research Methodology
Assumptions & Exclusions
Secondary Data Sources
Market Overview
Report Segmentation & Scope
Value Chain Analysis: Social Commerce Market
Key Market Trends
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of Substitution
Threat of New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Market Share Analysis
Business Model Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Business to Consumer
Market Size & Forecast
Business to Business
Market Size & Forecast
Product Type Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
Personal Beauty Care
Market Size & Forecast
Apparel
Market Size & Forecast
Regional Overview
Introduction
Market Size & Forecast
America
North America
U.S.
By Business Model
By Product Type
Canada
By Business Model
By Product Type
Mexico
By Business Model
By Product Type
Latin America
By Business Model
By Product Type
Europe
Market Size & Forecast
Germany
By Business Model
By Product Type
France
By Business Model
By Product Type
U.K.
By Business Model
By Product Type
Italy
By Business Model
By Product Type
Spain
By Business Model
By Product Type
Rest of Europe
By Business Model
By Product Type
Asia Pacific
Market Size & Forecast
Japan
By Business Model
By Product Type
China
By Business Model
By Product Type
Australia
By Business Model
By Product Type
India
By Business Model
By Product Type
South Korea
By Business Model
By Product Type
Rest of Asia-Pacific
By Business Model
By Product Type
Middle East & Africa
Market Size & Forecast
Saudi Arabia
By Business Model
By Product Type
South Africa
By Business Model
By Product Type
Kuwait
By Business Model
By Product Type
Rest of Middle East & Africa
By Business Model
By Product Type
Company Profile
Etsy Inc
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (Meesho)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)
Company Overview
Financial Performance
Recent Developments
Product Portfolio
Conclusion & Recommendation
Acronyms & Abbreviations
Market News
May 2022- Twitter to pay USD 150 million penalties over protecting the privacy of users' data.
May 2022- Meta announces new privacy policies for Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger
May 2022- The company, then known as Facebook, began its latest eCommerce push when it launched Facebook and Instagram Shops
News Media
Top Dropshipping Softwares in the eCommerce Market
Introduction to E-commerce Market in 2020
