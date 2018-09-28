Sochi GP3: Mazepin beats Pulcini to grab pole

ART Grand Prix driver Mazepin, second in the championship, delivered a rapid lap as the sun set to edge out Campos Racing's Leo Pulcini, Callum Ilott (ART) and Trident's Giuliano Alesi.

Although the race started in light, it was almost completely dark as the drivers still managed to improve with later runs despite decreased visibility.

It was an important four points for Mazepin as it edges him ahead of Ilott, his teammate who had been tied with him for second in the standings with four races left.

Points leader Anthoine Hubert could only manage fifth with his last lap despite leading most of the session in his ART car.

The fourth ART car of Jake Hughes was in contention until the final lap, when he clipped a kerb and ran wide at Turn 2.

He headed Ryan Tveter and Simo Laaksonen, both enjoying a strong run of form, while Richard Verschoor took eighth in his best qualifying since joining the series at Spa from the Formula Renault Eurocup.

Aussie Joey Mawson (Arden) and Hughes rounded out the top 10.

David Beckmann stopped with what appeared to be an engine failure, bringing his run of two poles in a row to an end.

Rookie Sacha Fenestraz, replacing Julien Falchero at Arden, managed 13th.

1

 Nikita Mazepin 

 ART Grand Prix

1'52.569

 

2

 Leonardo Pulcini 

 Campos Racing

1'52.586

0.017

3

 Callum Ilott 

 ART Grand Prix

1'52.655

0.086

4

 Giuliano Alesi 

 Trident

1'52.664

0.095

5

 Anthoine Hubert 

 ART Grand Prix

1'52.798

0.229

6

 Ryan Tveter 

 Trident

1'52.826

0.257

7

 Simo Laaksonen 

 Campos Racing

1'52.844

0.275

8

Richard Verschoor 

MP Motorsport

1'52.865

0.296

9

 Joey Mawson 

 Arden International

1'53.178

0.609

10

 Jake Hughes 

 ART Grand Prix

1'53.218

0.649

11

 Pedro Piquet 

 Trident

1'53.262

0.693

12

 Juan Manuel Correa 

 Jenzer Motorsport

1'53.362

0.793

13

Sacha Fenestraz 

 Arden International

1'53.435

0.866

14

 Tatiana Calderon 

 Jenzer Motorsport

1'53.661

1.092

15

David Beckmann 

 Trident

1'53.765

1.196

16

 Devlin DeFrancesco 

MP Motorsport

1'53.992

1.423

17

 Gabriel Aubry 

 Arden International

1'54.007

1.438

18

 Diego Menchaca 

 Campos Racing

1'54.614

2.045

19

 Jannes Fittje 

 Jenzer Motorsport

1'54.846

2.277

