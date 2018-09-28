Sochi F2: Norris leads de Vries in practice

Both title rivals set their best times with 30 minutes remaining, with Norris - who had driven the McLaren MCL33 earlier on Friday in F1's FP1 session - doing a 1m48.231s and Russell lapping four tenths slower.

Russell looked set to take the lead a few minutes later, having set the fastest first and second sectors, only for him then to run off track.

Neither the championship leader nor Norris improved for the rest of the session, the latter keeping hold of first place.

Nyck de Vries moved ahead of Russell and closed the gap to 0.172s behind Norris in second.

Russell, whose session also featured a stall during a practice start, settled for third, with Norris' Carlin teammate Sergio Sette Camara in fourth place.

DAMS driver Nicholas Latifi was fifth with Tadasuke Makino, Jack Aitken and Alex Albon all less than a tenth behind the Canadian.

The top 10 was completed by Italian duo Luca Ghiotto and Antonio Fuoco.

Maximilian Gunther suffered a rear left puncture but still took 11th ahead of Sean Gelael.

F2 debutant Niko Kari took an impressive 13th, 1.1s off the pace, followed by local driver Artem Markelov.

Arjun Maini did not set a representative laptime, as he ended the session over eight seconds slower than Norris.

Results

1

 Lando Norris 

 Carlin

17

1'48.231

 

2

 Nyck de Vries 

 Prema Powerteam

17

1'48.403

0.172

3

 George Russell 

 ART Grand Prix

17

1'48.635

0.404

4

 Sergio Sette Camara 

 Carlin

17

1'48.748

0.517

5

 Nicholas Latifi 

 DAMS

17

1'48.834

0.603

6

 Tadasuke Makino 

 RUSSIAN TIME

16

1'48.837

0.606

7

 Jack Aitken 

 ART Grand Prix

18

1'48.878

0.647

8

 Alexander Albon 

 DAMS

18

1'48.890

0.659

9

 Luca Ghiotto 

 Campos Racing

17

1'48.977

0.746

10

 Antonio Fuoco 

Charouz Racing System

18

1'49.108

0.877

11

 Maximilian Gunther 

 Arden International

12

1'49.243

1.012

12

 Sean Gelael 

 Prema Powerteam

15

1'49.259

1.028

13

 Niko Kari 

 MP Motorsport

18

1'49.352

1.121

14

 Artem Markelov 

 RUSSIAN TIME

15

1'49.474

1.243

15

 Louis Deletraz 

Charouz Racing System

17

1'49.533

1.302

16

 Nirei Fukuzumi 

 Arden International

12

1'49.562

1.331

17

 Alessio Lorandi 

 Trident

20

1'49.615

1.384

18

 Dorian Boccolacci 

 MP Motorsport

19

1'49.681

1.450

19

 Roberto Merhi 

 Campos Racing

14

1'50.130

1.899

20

 Arjun Maini 

 Trident

8

1'56.424

8.193

