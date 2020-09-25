Sochi F2: Ghiotto tops truncated practice ahead of Tsunoda

Rachit Thukral

Ghiotto and Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala traded times at the top of the timesheets for the first three quarters of the session, with Daruvala setting the early pace with a time of 1m50.389s.

Ghiotto lowered the benchmark to 1m49.991s, becoming the first driver to set a sub-1m50s lap, before Daruvala snatched the top spot again with his next flyer of 1m49.741s

Ghiotto’s next push lap wasn’t good enough to topple Daruvala, but with 25 minutes left on the clock the Italian driver set a purple sector one on his way to the quickest time of practice - a 1m49.631s.

Five minutes later, Red Bull/Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda lapped the circuit in 1m49.712s to go second quickest, separating early pacesetters Ghiotto and Daruvala.

Those times remained unbeaten throughout practice, partly due to two major interruptions in the final 10 minutes of the session.

Trident driver Marino Sato triggered a virtual safety car when he stopped at the exit of Turn 2 with an apparent technical issue.

Then, with less than two minutes left on board, Ghiotto spun on the start/finish straight after making excessive use of kerbs exiting the final corner.

While Ghiotto was able to turn his Hitech around, he subsequently stalled the car, necessitating a red flag that brought an early end to the session.

This meant he remained the quickest driver in practice, beating Tsunoda by 0.081s, with Daruvala another 0.029s behind in third.

ART’s Christian Lundgaard finished another tenth adrift in fourth, with championship protagonist Callum Ilott rounding out the top five for Virtuosi.

Ghiotto’s Hitech teammate Nikita Mazepin finished sixth fastest on home turf, ahead of the Charouz of Pedro Piquet and the Prema of points leader Mick Schumacher.

Marcus Armstrong was ninth fastest in the second ART car, while Williams development driver Dan Ticktum (DAMS) was classified 10th, some seven tenths down on the quickest time of the session.

Prema driver  Robert Shwartman, who sits fourth in the drivers’ standings, could finish no higher than 12th, but ahead of DAMS’ Juri Vips and Virtuosi's Guanyu Zhou, who finished 13th and 14th respectively.

Jake Hughes set the 20th quickest time on his step up to Formula 2 with HWA, 1.8s off the pace of Ghiotto.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 Italy Luca Ghiotto United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.631  
2 7 Japan Yuki Tsunoda United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.712 0.081
3 8 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 1'49.741 0.110
4 6 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'49.858 0.227
5 4 United Kingdom Callum Ilott United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'49.953 0.322
6 24 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin United Kingdom HitechGP 1'49.959 0.328
7 12 Brazil Pedro Piquet Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'49.999 0.368
8 20 Germany Mick Schumacher Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.331 0.700
9 5 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France ART Grand Prix 1'50.387 0.756
10 2 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum France DAMS 1'50.491 0.860
11 15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'50.643 1.012
12 21 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'50.661 1.030
13 1 Estonia Jüri Vips France DAMS 1'50.719 1.088
14 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 1'50.801 1.170
15 23 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 1'50.872 1.241
16 9 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Spain Campos Racing 1'50.882 1.251
17 22 Israel Roy Nissany Italy Trident 1'50.894 1.263
18 14 France Giuliano Alesi Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.212 1.581
19 16 Russian Federation Artem Markelov Germany HWA AG 1'51.409 1.778
20 17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'51.521 1.890
21 11 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'51.607 1.976
22 10 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Spain Campos Racing 1'52.311 2.680
View full results