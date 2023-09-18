SocGen eyes return on tangible equity (ROTE) between 9% and 10% in 2026

LONDON (Reuters) - Societe Generale, France's third-biggest listed bank, said on Monday it would target a 9 to 10% return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) in 2026 as it pledged to step up profitability and reduce costs.

"We will strengthen the group by shaping a simplified business portfolio, while taking the right actions to build-up capital and increase flexibility, structurally improve our operating leverage and maintain our best-in-class risk management", Chief Executive Slawomir Krupa said.

In a statement published ahead of its capital markets day, the bank also said that it would reduce its exposure to upstream oil & gas businesses by 80% by 2030 when compared to 2019.

Lining out its vision for the next three years, the lender said it would target a CET1 ratio of 13% and a cost-to-income ration below 60% in 2026, while targeting an average annual revenue growth between 0 and 2%.

Once competing on par with BNP Paribas in the early 2000s, SocGen has gone through a tumultuous period over the last 15 years, marked by heavy losses from a rogue trader on the eve of the 2008 financial crisis and a costly exit from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine last year.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Ingrid Melander)