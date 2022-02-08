Soccer titles for Krop, Lourdes, Pines Charter, St. Thomas, True North. Plus hoops & water polo

Andrea Calderon scored the winning penalty kick as the Pembroke Pines Charter girls’ soccer team won the District 15-5A Championship by defeating Archbishop McCarthy in the eighth round of a shootout.

Pines Charter avenged a close loss to Archbishop McCarthy in last season’s district final.

This time the Jaguars out scored Archbishop McCarthy 8-7 on PKs.

For Pines Charter, Riley Ahearn scored off an assist from Natali Brito in the 10th minute of regulation. Archbishop McCarthy’s Francesca Durand evened things later in the first half off an assist from Mila Erceg.

After a scoreless second half and two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods, PKs determined the winner.

Penalty kicks for Pines Charter were converted by Sabrina Araujo, Leyla Molina, Riley Ahearn, GG Burbridge, Natali Brito, Kristen Brown, Tiffany Murillo, and Andrea Calderon.

Pines Charter (13-0-4) and Archbishop McCarthy (13-5) advanced to Tuesday’s regional quarterfinals. Pines Charter plays Riviera Beach-Suncoast, and Archbishop McCarthy plays TERRA.

The champs are: Riley Ahearn, Madison Casanova, Andrea Calderon, Kaitlin Fernandez, Natalie Brito, Leyla Molina, Jenna Fernandez, Eliana Salama, Sabrina Araujo-Elorza, Tiffany Murillo, Cariana Pou, Alexandra Moscoso, Sophia Torchia, Mariana Ardila, Kristen Brown, Jada Cabrera, Isabella Simko.

The head coach is Lemmers Lyndon.

District 16-6A

The Lourdes girls’ soccer team defeated Doral Academy in a shootout to win the District 16-6A Championship.

About 10 minutes into the second half Doral scored for a 1-0 lead. Tessa Abreu scored for Lourdes about eight minutes later, setting the stage for extra soccer play.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the Bobcats (12-1-4) edged Doral 4-3 on penalty kicks.

In the shootout, Lourdes keeper Gabriela Paredes stopped two big PKs, and teammates Kati Puig, Alex Diaz, Alex Sosa, and Caroline Hoynack each scored to help clinch the victory.

Both teams advance to the region quarterfinals on Tuesday. Lourdes plays Loxahatchee-Seminole Ridge, and Doral (12-3-2) plays Everglades.

The champs are: Gabriella Paredes, Stephanie Wyskowski, Camila Lago, Sophie Gonzalez, Veronica Alonso, Coco Aguilar, Mariana Rionda, Alexandra Sosa, Alexandra Diaz, Rebecca Sampedro, Olivia Borroto, Eva Cova, Lia Chantres, Sofia Castellan, Tessa Abreu, Caroline Hoynack, Hailey Serrano, Lauren Cancio, Amanda Maceiras, Katerina Puig, Gracie DeArcos, Camila Alvarez, Sienna Aviles, Samantha Diaz, Kaylee Sanchez. The head coach is David Fique.

District 14-6A

The St. Thomas Aquinas girls’ soccer team shut out Fort Lauderdale 5-0 to win the District 14-6A Championship.

Player of the Game Gabby Stewart scored twice, and Mickey Masterson, Isabella Kleva and Arielle Favreau each scored once.

The Raiders (18-2-1) and Fort Lauderdale (6-12-1) advance to the region quarterfinals, where they face each other in a single elimination game.

The champs are: Megan Pellissery, Gracey Messingschlager, Aspen Ratkevich, Camryn McEwen, Alexandra Carpintero, Ann Brady, Gabrielle Stewart, Genesis Hernandez, Mia Borrone, Brooke Ricca, Isabella Humbles, Rachel Pellissery, Brianna Duncan,Inez O’neill, Gianna Reich, Mckenzie Masterson, Jillian Jones, Isabella Kleva, Megan Grant, Arielle Favreau, Erin Smith, Grace O’Donnell, Elida Terry, Isabella Jahnes, Gabrielle Goyette, Delaney Guerin, Peyton Lees, Miranda Dumornay, Kendal Atkinson, Diana Gonzalez, Violet Zeiders, Caroline O’Donnell.

The head coach is Kim Faulkner. The assistant coaches are Megan Allen, Sarah Guensler-Fillmon and Caitlin McDonald. The statistician is Carlos Giron.

District 15-7A

Mai-Lisa Atis scored all three goals as the Dr. Krop girls’ soccer team defeated Coral Gables 3-1 to win the District 15-7A Championship.

Alyssa Marquez was outstanding on defense, and Gia Wasserstein played well in goal.

Mai-Lisa Atis, a first team All-Dade selection last season and five-sport athlete, signed to play soccer with Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Dr. Krop (11-3) and Coral Gables (8-5-1) qualify for the region quarterfinals on Tuesday. Krop plays Coral Reef.

The champs are: Alysa Marquez, Savannah Blackman, Agustina Premoli, Valerie Bautista, Dayanara Monetti, Sienna Pomeranc, Mai-Lisa Atis, Sagine Atis, Marley Buchwald, Francine Saye, Michelle Sliver, Nathalia Gallardo, Andrea Miziahi, Carissa Barrios, Jacqueline Lew, Paulina Kushch, Mia Cohen, Gia Waserstein. The head coach is Morris Vahnish.

District 16-2A

The True North Classical Academy girls’ soccer team defeated Archbishop Coleman Carroll 7-0 to win the District 16-2A Championship.

Jennifer Pena had three goals, and Cassidy Fabian had two goals and an assist. Aliyana Henry totaled one goal and four assists, and Isa Marin added a goal and Cam Corwin an assist.

True North (9-3) and ACC (7-5-2) advance to the regional quarterfinals on Tuesday. True North plays Boca Raton Christian, and ACC plays South Florida HEAT.

The champs are: Mila Sirulnik, Sasha Santos, Catherine Cabrera, Aliyana Henry, Sofia Pardo, Cassidy Fabian, Carolina Acosta, Sophia Vega, Michelle Scott, Jennifer Pena, Gabriela Scott, Angie Palaci, Sophia Hung Salazar, Cam Corwin, Macey Soltis, Celeste Arrango, Isa Marin, Arianna Bello. The head coach is Alex Abaroa.

Water Polo

The Gulliver Prep boys’ water polo team went 5-1 to place second at the Forza Stefano Tournament. (Orlando) Dr. Phillips edged the Raiders 16-14 in the finals at Pembroke Pines Charter School.

Juniors Daniel Preston (7 goals, 2 assists, 1 block) and Leo Isom (12 saves, 1 steal) led Gulliver. Senior Bailey Quintero posted 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 steal.

The Gulliver Prep girls’ water polo team did the same, finishing second at 5-1. (Orlando) Olympia edged the Raiders 9-8 in the finals.

Junior Gabriella Montalvo had 4 goals, 3 steals and 1 assist. Freshman Kathleen Serig added 2 goals, 1 assist and 1 steal.

MORE FORZA STEFANO RESULTS:

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 23, Mater Academy 4: Gabriella Montalvo 6 goals, 7 steals, 3 assists; Giorgia Pascual 6 goals, 1 steal, 1 assist; Reese Rosenthal 2 goals, 5 steals. GP (2-0).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 16, Orlando-Dr. Phillips 6: Giorgia Pascual 9 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gabriella Montalvo 5 goals, 5 assists, 3 steals; Margaret Miao 8 saves, 2 steals. GP (3-0).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 16, Pembroke Pines Charter 8: Gabriella Montalvo 4 goals, had 5 assists, 5 steals; Giorgia Pascual 5 goals, 2 assists, 3 steals; Goalie Margaret Miao 6 saves, 1 steal; Kathleen Serig 2 goals, 1 assist. GP (4-0).

BOYS: Belen Jesuit 22, South Broward 1: Goalie Bryan Wlezglar 18 blocks.

BOYS: Belen Jesuit 13 Boca Raton 9: Goalie Bryan Wlezglar 58 blocks. BEL (4-0).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 18, Mast Academy 2: Leo Isom 8 saves, 1 steal, 2 assists; Daniel Preston 4 goals, 4 assists, 1 steal; Parker Rosenthal 3 goals, 1 steal; Gabe Lewis-Keister 2 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal. GP (2-0).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 26, Pembroke Pines Charter 5: Parker Rosenthal 5 goals, 1 block; Patrick Gardner 7 goals, 3 steals, 1 assist; Sebastian Piedra 5 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal. GP (3-0).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 21, Riviera Beach-Suncoast 1: Parker Rosenthal 4 goals, 2 steals, 1 assist; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 1 assist; Daniel Preston 3 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal; Sebastian Piedra 5 goals, 2 steals. GP (4-0).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 13, Orlando-Olympia 6: Daniel Preston 7 goals, 1 steal; Bailey Quintero 3 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals; Leo Isom 7 saves, 1 assist, 1 steal; Gabe Lewis-Keister 2 goals, 5 steals. GP (5-0).

Basketball

The Donda Academy (Simi, California) boys’ basketball team came from behind to defeat Columbus 79-75 in double overtime.

Kanye West’s foray into education brought the Donda Academy Upper D1-laden basketball team to Florida Memorial University Gym to meet the Columbus Explorers, arguably the best high school basketball team in Miami Dade County.

They played to a first-quarter tie at 16 that featured four 3-pointers and a spectacular Cameron Boozer dunk. The second quarter showcased Cayden Boozer’s ability to finish contested layups with four to highlight a 10-0 run. The half ended with a buzzer beater from the corner by shooting guard Benny Fragela, giving the Explorers a 37-28 halftime advantage.

The third quarter saw Donda close the gap from nine to three, with Donda guard Robert Dillingham doing much of the damage (10 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals).

The fourth quarter was intense defensively. Forward JJ Taylor helped Donda take the game to overtime with seven points in the quarter.

Regulation ended tied at 68. The first overtime also ended tied (at 73).

The teams exchanged baskets to open the second overtime. Zion Cruz then put Donda up by two on a putback. Columbus then had the ball, when a 5-second call was made. Coach Moran vehemently argued the call, as the game was using a 30-second shot clock (California rules), eliminating the 5-second call, which was designed to prohibit dribble-stalls.

The Florida refs, unaccustomed to shot-clock rules, did not reverse the call, according to Columbus. Possession changed to Donda, and Columbus (22-3) was forced to foul. Cruz made both free throws to seal the win.

COL: Boozer, Cayden 18; Miranda, Angelo 1; Boozer, Cameron 24; Bess, Garyn 12; Fragela, Benny 9; Abdullahi, Malik 11. DA: Omarion, Boderick 7; Dillingham, Robert 21; White, Brandon 2; Cruz, Zion 19; Howard, Jahki 17; Bahati, Seven 2; Taylor, JJ 11. Half: COL 37-28. 3-Pters: Bess, Garyn 2; Boozer, Cam. 1; Fragela, Benny 3; Boderick, Omarion 1; Dillingham, Robt. 3. Rebs: Boozer, Cam. 17. COL (22-3).

More Basketball

GIRLS: District 16-6A Semifinal: Lourdes 76, Varela 31: Sanchez 4, Mayor 17, Llevat 2, Am.Duran 5, Rodriguez 2, Hernandez 2, Alessandrini 12, An.Duran 6, Perez 4, Picasso 13, Schutzen 3, Luna 4, Falero 2. 3-Ptrs: Mayor 3, An.Duran 2, Am.Duran 1, Schutzen 1. Rebs: Falero 8, Hernandez 6. Asts: Falero 4. Stls: Picasso 3. LOUR (15-5).

Action from the Lourdes girls’ basketball team’s district playoff game.

GIRLS: District 15-6A Semifinal: North Miami 61, McArthur 45: Fenishka Bertho 20 points, 17 rebs, 3 blocks; Desiree Sinclair 23 pts, 10 rebs, 5 stls; Nicolas Alexie 15 asts, 6 pts, 5 rebs; Myiesha Herald 8 pts, 5 stls, 5 rebs; Lawson Latoria 6 pts, 3 rebs. Half: NM 35-24. NM (15-5).

BOYS: Braddock 50, Coral Park 46: BRD: Gonzalez 24, Perez 9, Suarez 9, Allen 3, Martinez 3, Lopez 2. CP: Rodriguez 20, Fernandez 10, Ali 6, Ruby 6, Ruiz 3, Uzacategui 1. Half: CP 28-14. 3-Ptrs: Gonzalez 4. Rebs: Perez 6, Lopez 5, Suarez 5. Asts: Martinez 3. Stls: Gonzalez 4, Martinez 3, Suarez 3, Bensallam 2. BRD (8-14).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 70, Boca Raton-St. Andrew’s 67: Keenan Lawerence 15 points, 2-of-3 3-pointers; Jeremy Arnum 17 pts, 7 rebounds; Anthony Isler 12 pts, 5 rebs. GP (10-13).

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 59, American Heritage 52: Jeremy Arnum 20 points, 7 rebounds, 3-of-3 3-pointers; Jackson Mansfield 12 pts, 10 assists; Ray Allen 10 pts, 5 rebs; Amare Sanders 12 pts, 5 asts, 3 steals. AH (12-5), GP (11-13).

