Soccer Star Offers 1-Word Summary Of Barron Trump's Play

English former national soccer team star Peter Crouch offered a short analysis of a montage of Barron Trump’s on-pitch play.

“#Baller,” the ex-Liverpool player wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The footage showed the youngest child of President-elect Donald Trump, who is now 18 and 6-foot-9 tall, towering over rivals as he passed the ball during a game.

Comparisons have frequently been drawn between the Trump scion and Crouch, who himself is 6-foot-7 and often also loomed over opponents.

Crouch’s assessment prompted one commenter to crack, “But can he do the robot, Peter?” Crouch during his career went viral with his goal-scoring robot-themed celebrations.

via GIPHY

Others on social media called the teenage Trump a “Peter Crouch regen” and one told the athlete, “Hopefully he has your dance moves instead of his dad’s…”

Barron Trump has received credit for his 2024 election role in getting his father interview spots on bro podcasts. He’s reportedly a huge soccer fan and the returning POTUS even asked Crouch’s onetime England teammate, ex-Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney, to coach his son when Rooney in 2018 was playing for MLS team D.C. United and visited the White House.

Former and future first lady Melania Trump with son Barron Trump. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

