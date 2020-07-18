Soccer star missing out on her final year of play because of COVID-19

This story is part of a series on the impact of COVID-19 on New Brunswick athletes

When Amanda Zhang went to a tournament in January, she didn't expect that might be her last game of competitive soccer.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, her team with the Fredericton District Soccer Association hasn't been able to play any games this summer.

"When I stop and think about it, it's pretty hard," said Zhang.

"You kind of think about your last season and your last trips with all your friends and everything, so yeah, it's definitely pretty hard."

There are no planned road trips, and no soccer camps to go to. The team's yearly trip to Ottawa was going to be a highlight of the summer, but because of the pandemic, that won't happen.

This is Zhang's last opportunity to play competitive soccer, since she doesn't plan on playing in university so she can focus on her studies.

Zhang has been playing soccer since she was five years old. Soccer is how she's met and made most of her friends. She schedules her life around soccer.

"Over the years, it's just the same group of girls that we play with," said Zhang.

"I don't know what it would be like without them, honestly. It's such a great thing to have teammates, and you go through everything together."

Zhang is going to her Grade 12 year at Fredericton High School, so this is her last year for both club and school soccer.

Zhang was hoping to go to nationals this year. She was also feeling good about her team at Fredericton High School, which made the semifinals last year.

Restrictions

Though she hasn't been able to play games, she is still getting her soccer fix. The soccer association has been able to hold practices with physical distancing.

While it's not the same as playing games, Zhang is happy to be back on the field.

"It's just kind of nice to be out again. I like the technical side of soccer a lot, so just like the passing and working on those skills is actually really appealing to me," said Zhang.

Zhang is getting on the field three times a week, for an hour at a time. There's a lot of handwashing, and keeping distance, but for Zhang, it's still soccer.

In June, the New Brunswick Interscholastic Athletics Association sent out a memo to schools saying team sports such as soccer are postponed until further notice.

After sending out the memo, the association said it would have to adjust its plan after a meeting with the Department of Education. There has been no update since.

Zhang is trying to stay positive, but it's getting difficult.

"We are kind of expecting the worst in the way ... your optimism is not as high as when everything first started," said Zhang.

"I'm hoping that maybe we'll get a school season later in the year. That's what we're all hoping right now. I'd be nice to … just play some games again and get to travel again, but I don't know if that's really going to happen."