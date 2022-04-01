  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI, Child Abuse And Resisting Arrest

David Moye
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hope Solo
    Hope Solo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Soccer star Hope Solo is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor child abuse and resisting arrest after an altercation with North Carolina police on Thursday.

The former goalie for the U.S. Women’s National Team was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem, according to TMZ.

Officers confirmed to Winston-Salem Fox affiliate WGHP TV that Solo’s 2-year-old twins were in the car at the time of the incident.

Solo was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where she was booked for DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. She was later released, a jail rep told HuffPost.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo’s attorney Rich Nichols told TMZ.

This isn’t Solo’s first encounter with law enforcement.

In 2014, she wasarrested for alleged domestic violence for striking her sister and teenage nephew during a dispute at her home in a Seattle suburb. Those charges weredropped in 2018 after the city of Kirkland, Washington, ruled that the incident was “unlikely to recur,”according to the New York Post.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hope Solo: Police charge former US soccer goalkeeper with driving offence

    Former US soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A spokesperson for Winston-Salem Police Department in North Carolina said the 40-year-old was arrested in a Walmart carpark on Thursday. The police spokesperson said: "Based on the impending prosecution, no further information will be released regarding this arrest."

  • Sacramento Republic FC reveals rendering of downtown stadium at Railyards

    The Sacramento Republic FC are currently in the advanced planning stages to build an outdoor stadium at the Railyards. The plan is expected to double the overall size of downtown Sacramento. The new vision for the 12,000-15,000 seat venue will initially be used as a USL-based stadium, but it could expand to 20,000 seats as needed, if Major League Soccer comes calling or if any FIFA requirements are imposed upon them. The new stadium design comes from the architectural firm, Manica, which has developed projects like Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the Chase Center in San Francisco and even, Wembley Stadium in London. The concept can be constructed on an accelerated timeline.

  • Ukraine gaining upper hand on Russia

    An urgent evacuation of people from a city is described as a "hellscape." People have been waiting 4 hours in line just for bread. They've had no running water and very little hope until now.

  • Former U.S. goalkeeper Solo arrested on suspected DWI

    WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (Reuters) - Former United States goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested in North Carolina on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Thursday, a spokesperson for the police department said on Friday. Solo was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem and charged with impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, Winston-Salem Police Department said.

  • House panel's possible options for alleging Trump 1/6 crimes

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection. But neither Trump nor any of his top advisers have faced charges over the attack in a court of law, and it's uncertain if they ever will. But increasingly, lawmakers on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump and his associates. They've been laying out possible crimes in at least one court filing and o

  • Zegras, Ducks snap 11-game skid with 5-0 win over Coyotes

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trevor Zegras had another lacrosse-style goal, Isac Lundestrom had two goals and an assist, Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Anaheim Ducks snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 5-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Friday night. Stolarz, in his first start since March 12 after missing eight games, had his sixth shutout in 56 career games. Cam Fowler had a goal and an assist, and Gerry Mayhew also scored for the Ducks, who had th

  • World Cup excitement bringing local families together after pandemic quiet

    For many soccer fans in Waterloo region, the fast-approaching World Cup is a time when families come together to bond over their love for the sport. The tournament's even more significant now that the Canadian men's soccer team secured their spot in the World Cup by beating Jamaica on Sunday. Wednesday's game against Panama is the team's final one in the qualifying round. "I'm excited that Canada ... has a chance and there are some good players there. That's what's kind of piquing my interest,"

  • KHL player leaves in ambulance after taking slapshot to head in playoff game

    A scary moment transpired in a game between Metallurg Magnitogorsk and Avangard Omsk.

  • Flames' Gaudreau named second star, Habs' Caufield top rookie for March

    NEW YORK — Calgary Flames left-wing Johnny Gaudreau was named the NHL's second star for March, while Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield was named the month's top rookie. Gaudreau ranked second in the league with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in March as the Flames posted a 9-4-3 record and built a five-point cushion atop the Pacific Division. The 28-year-old had seven multi-point performances, highlighted by his first career five-assist outing March 26 against Edmonton and his sixth car

  • Scottie Barnes ROTY & Pascal Siakam All-NBA doubters running out of excuses

    The rankings for Rookie of the Year and All-NBA have been constantly changing. But after a long stretch of elite play that's coincided with Toronto winning, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam are strengthening their cases for some end of season hardware. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Ève Gascon becomes 1st female goalie to win QMJHL game in 22 years

    Gatineau Olympiques netminder Ève Gascon has become the first female goalie to win a game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in more than two decades. The 18-year-old from Laval, Que., stopped 23 shots in the team's 7-3 win Friday over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. It was Gascon's second start for the Olympiques, with her first game last month ending in a 5-4 loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon is the first woman to play in the league in 22 years, when Charline Labonté — also the most rec

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • ‘I’m glad he’s on our team’: Gary Trent Jr. praises Pascal Siakam

    Gary Trent Jr. spoke to the media after Wednesday’s big win over the Timberwolves. The Raptors guard discussed what he’s seeing from Pascal Siakam lately and how much he’s able to learn from him. He also shared his excitement about Thaddeus Young’s emphatic slam dunk, and how important it is to play with confidence. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Player who attacked official during game banned from Hockey Quebec, Hockey Canada

    A young hockey player who attacked a 15-year-old linesman during an under-18 game in the Eastern Townships will no longer be allowed to play in a league or participate in any events or games managed by Hockey Quebec or Hockey Canada. The regional disciplinary committee of Hockey Estrie made the decision in the wake of the March 13 attack. The player, a member of the Sherbrooke Phoenix U-18 hockey team, punched a young official in the face as the linesman was attempting to accompany him off the i

  • Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota's seven-game winning streak Thursday night with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the idle

  • Gary Trent Jr. makes it clear Raptors have higher ambitions than play-in game

    Gary Trent Jr. met with reporters after the Raptors beat the Magic for their fifth straight win. He discussed how team chemistry impacts on-court success, what he’s been seeing out of Fred VanVleet lately, and how Toronto is setting the bar much higher than the play-in game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kyle Lowry’s return to Toronto will be incredible

    Kyle Lowry could have returned to Toronto earlier in the season but decided not to because of capacity limitations. Now, the greatest player in Raptors franchise history is set to come back to the place he called home for almost a decade. There’s a very valuable win on the table. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • FIFA 2026 in Edmonton could generate millions in economic spinoff

    The province could reap economic benefits for years if Edmonton wins its bid to co-host the FIFA World Cup soccer tournament in 2026, Explore Edmonton says. The city corporation, mandated with attracting visitors and events to the city, estimates the bid could translate to $750 million in economic impact. "Our projections are conservative," Daniel St. Pierre, director of strategic communications, told CBC News Wednesday. "We estimate that this will bring about $750 million, give or take, into Al