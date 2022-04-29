Soccer star Alyssa Thompson runs second fastest 100 meters in California

There's no telling how fast girls soccer standout Alyssa Thompson of Harvard-Westlake might be able to run with a little more track practice during the week. She was able to have a couple of workouts this week, enabling her to run the second fastest 100 meters in California on Thursday when she crossed the finish line in 11.74 seconds to win the Mission League title at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

She's playing club soccer every weekend after winning a gold medal for the USA U20 women's national team last month. She was the Gatorade national soccer player of the year in 2020 and is committed to Stanford. Track coach Jonas Koolsbergen has predicted greatness if she had a little time to show off her speed.

"It was a spectacular, great execution in bringing out her tremendous abilities and talent," he said of her performance. "There's always a limit, but she has so not explored her capability in this sport. She can run faster."

Alyssa Thompson. Wow. Legal 11.74. Second in California. Harvard-Westlake. 100 meters. pic.twitter.com/r4EsbgGrHt — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2022

Thompson, a junior, is committed to running in the Southern Section championships after losing out last season when soccer and track were happening at the same time, forcing her to select soccer. Her younger sister, Gisele, is playing for the USA U17 soccer team. Alyssa became the fastest woman in her family, passing aunt Tiffany, who ran 11.77 in high school.

"I've been trying to go to as many practices as I can," Thompson said.

Star point guard Jalen Cox of Loyola wins Mission League 400 in 49.44. pic.twitter.com/Aeamk2wPEN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2022

Thompson finished second in the 200 with a personal best time of 24.53. The race was won by Ava McCumber Gandara of Notre Dame in 24.50.

Patrick continues to fly. pic.twitter.com/GyWXuslYzs — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2022

The other star at the Mission League championships was Oregon-bound sprinter Patrick Ize-Iyamu. He won the 100 in 10.44 seconds, the third-fastest legal 100 in California. He also won the won the 200 in 21.22. He'll need to be at his best in the Division 3 competition because Rayshon Luke of St. John Bosco and Max Thomas of Servite are waiting.

Dario Rock of St. Francis wins 110 hurdles 14.24. pic.twitter.com/6Ifb0kzHrT — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 28, 2022

Among other competitors, Hope Gordon of Notre Dame won the shotput with a personal best effort of 45 feet. Will Sheehy of Harvard-Westlake took both distance races, winning the 1,600 in 4:15.90 and the 3,200 in 9:28.17.

Here's the link to complete Mission League and Sunshine League results.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.