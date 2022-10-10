Soccer: Sacramento Republic winless streak continues

Sacramento Republic is in the midst of a victory drought, including at the comforts of home at Heart Health Park.

On Sunday afternoon, Sacramento and the Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC played to a 1-1 draw in the USL meeting of playoff-bound clubs. The goal for Sacramento was securing a home playoff match. There won’t be any more victories for FC this season if the Quails can’t produce more goals, as manager Mark Briggs said the defense and effort are there.

Republic has gone 0-2-3 over their last five matches, including a 1-0 setback to Phoenix Rising FC at home on Sept. 28. A Sacramento victory in its regular-season finale against San Diego Loyal SC on Saturday night at Heart Health Park will go a long way in deciding who hosts playoff matches. Sacramento has clinched its eighth consecutive USL playoff bid and did not make the playoffs last season, a motivational theme this season. FC has shown how capable it is, including reaching the U.S. Open Cup final.

Rodrigo Lopez had Sacramento’s goal against Pittsburgh off a penalty shot just after halftime, a rocket at the 52:59 mark. That was the team’s first goal in three matches. A captain in his third tour with FC, Lopez scored against Pittsburgh in the only other meeting between the clubs, in 2014.

This time, Lopez’s goal didn’t last long. Barely a moment later, Pittsburgh answered with a short goal from Fernando Forbes. Republic had two off-side goals negated Sunday and could not cash in in the closing moments when Pittsburgh played a man short after a red-card infraction.

“I was happy with the energy the guys displayed,” Briggs said. “We had a disappointing week last week.”

He added, “There’s a lot of positives from the match today, a lot of good stuff and positive energy going into the playoffs.”

Sacramento is 14-11-8 and in fourth place in the Western Conference. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference at 15-9-9.