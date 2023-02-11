Soccer-Roma drop points in 1-1 draw at Lecce

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Paulo Dybala's penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for AS Roma, who came from behind to earn a point at Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Roma defender Roger Ibanez scored an own goal to give Lecce the lead in the seventh minute, heading into his own net while attempting to clear following a corner.

Dybala levelled for Roma 10 minutes later from the spot, firing low into the net after Jose Mourinho's side were awarded a penalty for a handball.

Roma moved provisionally up to third in the standings on 41 points, level with AC Milan in fourth and two points behind second-placed Inter Milan who have a game in hand.

Lecce remain 14th on 24 points from 22 games.

Earlier on Saturday, 10th-placed Empoli rescued a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Spezia in stoppage time, after both teams were reduced to 10 men by the 50th minute. (Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Toby Davis)