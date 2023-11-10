Soccer Player Kristie Mewis Engaged to Sam Kerr: 'She's Just Been Everything to Me' (Exclusive)

The two athletes have taken the next step in their relationship more than two years after they confirmed their love following the Tokyo Olympics

kmewis19/Instagram Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr pose together in a photo shared by Mewis on Instagram

Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr have said yes to forever!

Mewis, 32, exclusively tells PEOPLE that she and Kerr, 30, are engaged.

During a conversation with the Gotham FC player, the midfielder shares how supportive her partner has been throughout her time with the National Women's Soccer League.

She recalls for PEOPLE how "tough" it was when the team came in last place during the 2023 World Cup, but she had a support system to help her through that period.

In addition to her parents and sister, her fiancée has "just been everything" to her, she tells PEOPLE. "My biggest supporter, always listening to me nag and complain all, all of my crazy antics," Mewis says.

John Walton/PA Images via Getty Chelsea's Sam Kerr (left) poses with girlfriend Gotham FC's Kristie Mewis after victory in the Vitality Women's FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London in May 2022

Mewis and Kerr first sparked romance rumors during the Tokyo Olympics. They faced off against each other — Mewis with Team USA and Kerr with the Australians — and after the American team scored the bronze medal, the two shared a touching moment on the field.

Mewis sat down on the field with Kerr, the captain of the Australian team, and gave her a hug to comfort her after the loss.

Three days later, the pair went Instagram official with their romance as Kerr shared a shot of her and Mewis kissing with a “❤️.”

Zhizhao Wu/Getty Kristie Mewis comforts girlfriend Sam Kerr after Team USA defeated Australia in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics

Since then, they haven’t shied away from sharing their love for each other all over social media.

As they navigate long-distance — Kerr plays for Chelsea FC Women in the U.K. while Mewis is a midfielder for Gotham FC in New Jersey — they also capture many of the feelings that accompany it.

“I’m always sappy on Wednesdays,” Mewis wrote on Instagram in April as she shared a photo of her and her girlfriend locking lips and a photo of a hand-painted sign reading “I love you so much.”

“Miss & love you,” Kerr commented on the sweet post.



Mark Kolbe/Getty Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis compete against each other at the International Friendly series in November 2021

In 2022, they spoke to GAFFER about how they make their relationship work.

“It is difficult of course just being away from each other but we have FaceTime,” Mewis told the outlet of how they navigate long distance.

She added, “being in New York is really good because I can kind of just pop over if I get two days off.”

Their similar career aspirations help ease the difficulty, too, Kerr said.

“I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an end point. We both just want each other to do so well in our careers. I don't think you could be in a long distance relationship with someone who didn't get the sport. She fully gets it and I get it. So we just support each other.”

She also told the outlet that she and Mewis “set little milestones” to make long distance work. “We make time during the week where we’ll watch the same show and FaceTime or have dinner together or something. But it's tough.”

Mewis also told the outlet that she hopes her and Kerr’s love story can help inspire others to be out and proud.

“I think just being out and being two girls in love, I think if we can change one or two people’s lives and the way that they feel about each other and how comfortable they feel, then that means a lot to me,” she told GAFFER.

The Gotham FC midfielder added, “I love to share my relationship on social media. So I think if we can change the way one or two people feel about themselves, they can look at us and see that we're happy and we're trying to be as successful as we can and we're an out gay couple. I think that that's so important.”



