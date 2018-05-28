Soccer: Nigeria held to draw in World Cup warm-up

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Nigeria vs DR Congo - Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, Nigeria - May 28, 2018 DR Congo's Ben Malango celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

(Reuters) - World Cup-bound Nigeria conceded a late penalty and were held to a 1-1 draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly in Port Harcourt planned to give them a fitting send-off to next month's tournament in Russia. Nigeria, who head to Europe to continue their preparations with a game against England on Saturday, took a 15th-minute lead through Dutch-born defender William Troost Ekong. But they gave away a spot-kick in the 78th minute which striker Ben Malomgo converted for the equaliser. Nigeria will also play a friendly against the Czech Republic before they head to Russia, where they face Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg, editing by Ed Osmond)

