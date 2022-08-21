Soccer-Klopp says Liverpool should be awarded win if United game abandoned

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that his side should be awarded the three points if Monday's game against Manchester United at Old Trafford is called off due to home fans protesting against their owners.

The high-profile fixture had to be rescheduled in May 2021 after United fans invaded the pitch before kick-off in protest against the Glazer family. Similar demonstrations are reportedly planned for Monday.

"I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen, I think we should get the points," Klopp told reporters before the game.

"We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening, then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season."

The American Glazer family have been under fire from fans following United's dismal start to the season. They have lost their opening two games and failed to secure transfer targets.

The Glazers are reportedly open to selling a minority stake in the Manchester United, with British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe expressing an interest in acquiring the club.

Liverpool are also looking for their first win of the campaign following draws against Fulham and Crystal Palace.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

