Soccer club has Rush link

THUNDER BAY — Thunder Bay’s Lakehead Express Soccer Club will become part of a highly reputable international soccer franchise after signing on to an affiliation agreement with Rush Soccer.

As of Monday, they will now be called Superior Rush FC.

Rush Soccer is the largest soccer program in the world, boasting more than 110 clubs in 48 countries. Superior Rush FC is now the second Canadian club to join the franchise.

Amy Rubino-Start, board president of the former Express, says for the last 23 years the Express has provided opportunities at both the recreational and competitive levels and has a long standing tradition of preparing and developing players for the collegiate level and beyond.

“Over the past years our club has helped many student athletes receive university and college scholarships. And we’ve provided them with a platform to showcase their talents in the hopes of playing soccer at the collegiate level whether it is in the U.S. or in Canada,” she said. “To date we’ve had over 50 players go on and complete an education while playing varsity soccer.”

Rubino-Start said economically, the growing soccer landscape will provide opportunities for the city to host tournaments which will in turn help grow the game by bringing people to the city.

“I think with the exposure of the city now having this club within this large organization that has many clubs throughout North America and parts of the world, there will be opportunities, I believe, for other clubs outside of Canada to come and visit Thunder Bay and participate in this wonderful sport,” she said. “I think more than ever, we are in need of an indoor turf facility that is available for everyone.”

Michael Veneziale, president of the Soccer Northwest, agrees with Rubino-Start. He says the issue is going to be just finding locations for them to be able to play to bring in the amount of tournaments and types of games that will have an economic impact on the city.

“What they really need is a facility where they can host tournaments, and host sessions for coaches and scouts to come in to see these players,” said Veneziale. “It’s amazing how they continue to grow the game. They have outgrown Thunder Bay and what it’s capable of. So now what they need is the city to get behind them to help these kids reach their true potential.”

Veneziale added they have more participation outdoors than they have ever had before as the league continues to grow especially with Immigrants that are coming to Thunder Bay and playing these sports.

“It’s amazing to see. The issue we have is purely the lack of space to be able to give these players a place to play,” he said.

Rush Soccer began in 1997 and is recognized for promoting the physical, mental and social well-being of children through its commitment to the development of healthy youth through the game of soccer.

As part of the affiliation, Rush Soccer will offer Superior Rush FC access to its programs which includes Player Loan and Coaching Education Programs, the College Advisory, opportunities to compete at both regional and national levels, access to a global network and help to garner greater player exposure and developmental pathways.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal

