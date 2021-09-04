Soccer Aid LIVE: Latest updates from charity football match featuring Usain Bolt, Olly Murs and more

Usain Bolt celebrates scoring for World XI in 2019 (Getty Images)

The 10th edition of Soccer Aid takes place at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium this evening, with a whole host of celebrities and former players partaking in the charity football match.

England go head-to-head with the Rest of the World in the event established by singer Robbie Williams in 2006, with former Three Lions manager Sven Goran-Eriksson taking charge of the home team – assisted by Micah Richards and David Seaman – and Harry Redknapp coaching the World XI.

England’s squad includes singer Olly Murs, radio presenter Mark Wright, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Max Whitlock, comedians Lee Mack and Joel Dommett, and football freestyler Liv Cooke – as well as former international players Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams, David James and Jamie Redknapp.

The World XI includes sprint legend Usain Bolt, who briefly took up football after his athletics career, and former players Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given, Rivaldo, Nigel de Jong, and Partrice Evra. Radio DJ Roman Kemp was set to play for the World XI but has withdrawn due to a positive Covid-19 test result, which briefly appeared to put the event under threat.

Soccer Aid 2021

Soccer Aid 2021: Who is playing?

England XI: David James, James Bay, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Mark Wright, Olly Murs, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Harriet Pavlou, James Arthur, Shaun Wright-Phillips

World XI: Shay Given, Yungblud, Dermot Kennedy, Pablo Zabaleta, Tom Grennan, Clarence Seedorf, Patrice Evra, Roberto Carlos, Julie Fleeting, Big Zuu, Usain Bolt

Former Man City stars set to feature at Etihad Stadium

18:55 , Jack Rathborn

There will be some home favourites in action at the Etihad tonight.

Former Cityzens Pablo Zabaleta, Nigel De Jong, Shay Given, David James and Shaun Wright-Phillips are in action on the pitch.

While Micah Richards and Sven-Goran Eriksson are in the dugout for the England XI.

‘No Scotland No Pary’ rings loud on World XI bus

18:48 , Jack Rathborn

Paddy McGuinness and Roman Kemp miss out

18:11 , Jack Rathborn

Paddy McGuinness and Roman Kemp are missing for tonight’s game.

The Top Gear presenter has a leg injury, while the Capital FM DJ has contracted Covid.

McGuinness said: “Gutted! For the first time ever I’m having to pull out of Soccer Aid due to injury.

“Tore my lateral meniscus and it’s not something that can be sorted with the magic sponge.

“Good luck to both teams today and if you’ve got tickets you’re in for a great day for a great cause.”

Soccer Aid record: England XI 5-4 World XI

18:06 , Jack Rathborn

England currently have the edge on the World (Rest of the World) XI, winning five of the nine encounters.

But the World XI have own the last two at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford - both on penalties after 2-2 and 1-1 draws.

Who is playing?

The England team includes singer Olly Murs, radio presenter Mark Wright, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness, Olympic gold medallists Mo Farah and Max Whitlock, comedians Lee Mack and Joel Dommett and football freestyler Liv Cooke, as well as former international players Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Kelly Smith, Fara Williams, David James and Jamie Redknapp.

The world XI includes sprint legend Usain Bolt, who briefly took up football after his athletics career, DJ Roman Kemp, as well as former players Roberto Carlos, Pablo Zabaleta, Shay Given, Rivaldo, Nigel de Jong, and Partrice Evra.

Who are the managers?

Harry Redknapp is taking charge of the World XI, while Micah Richards and David Seaman will assist England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.