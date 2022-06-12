Soccer Aid LIVE: England vs World XI latest goals and score to 2022 charity match tonight

Soccer Aid 2022 is here with England taking on the World XI at West Ham’s London Stadium tonight with efforts to raise money for Unicef. After Robbie Williams set up the world’s biggest celebrity football match in 2006, the event has grown bigger each year, with the best former footballers, athletes, singers, actors, comedians and more all involved.

Regular players include David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp, singer Olly Murs and TV presenter Ben Shephard, while Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf is Soccer Aid’s top scorer with four goals. Bragging rights are of extra importance tonight as the winner will split a tie of five wins apiece from the 10 matches played thus far, with Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge, Wembley and the Etihad Stadium also hosting over the years. There will be a concert tonight too, with Williams set to perform.

Last year the World XI, managed by Harry Redknapp, with Robbie Keane as player-assistant and Judy Murray as the tea lady, came out on top 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium thanks to a double from Love Island stand Kem Cetinay and one from comedian Lee Mack. Cetinay picked up the man of the match. There were 51,674 in attendance that night. Follow goal and score updates live below, with reaction and the best from social media on what promises to be a night packed with entertainment

Soccer Aid 2022 - England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI line-ups

Soccer Aid 2022 TV presenter and reporters

Soccer Aid top scorers and most appearances

GOAL! Beck slams home the penalty after Chunkz fouls Evra, 0-1

GOAL! Wright just converts from the spot with Cech getting fingertips, 1-1

Soccer Aid 2022: England 1-1 World XI

20:25 , Jack Rathborn

Soccer Aid 2022: England 1-1 World XI

20:19 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL!

Mark Wright smashes low past Petr Cech, England are level, 1-1.

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-1 World XI

20:18 , Jack Rathborn

Penalty England!

Chunkz taken out by Beck, it’s a penalty for England.

Chunkz wanted it, but now it’s Mark Wright who is swapped in to take the spot kick.

A chance to level up minutes before the break.

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-1 World XI

20:14 , Jack Rathborn

Farah in at the back post and he misses the chance but then there’s a dubious leg left in from Evra.

He wants a penalty, but Clattenburg isn’t interested.

Great chance for England. Grimes with a lovely touch, releases Shevchenko, who drives straight at James at the near post.

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-1 World XI

20:06 , Jack Rathborn

Free header, Berbatov!!

He should score, unmarked, but well wide despite the powerful connection.

Joe Cole on for Sherringham.

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-1 World XI

19:58 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Noah Beck smashes the penalty past David James, the World XI lead 1-0.

Chunkz complained about it, but he was so clumsy as Evra controlled Cafu’s overhit cross.

Beck grabbed the ball and he casually strolled up but the finish when he connected was explosive, it was past James in a flash.

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-0 World XI

19:57 , Jack Rathborn

Carragher in late on Bolt, leaves a bit on him and it’s a foul.

Speaking of which, Chunkz through the back of Evra, penalty!

Noah Beck grabs the ball...

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-0 World XI

19:55 , Jack Rathborn

What a save! David James denies Bolt!

Gorgeous pass by Noah Beck, finds Evra on the left wing, it’s guided into Bolt, who takes it first time with a fine effort.

A left hand tips it over, superb from James!

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-0 World XI

19:53 , Jack Rathborn

Alex Brooker, still a little breathless after his 15 minutes leading the line for England, says: "Marking Roberto Carlos, then Patrice Evra, then Berbatov on me, I've got one leg.

“I had a couple of passes, tried to nutmeg Patrice Evra. What an amazing experience.”

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-0 World XI

19:50 , Jack Rathborn

Grennan with a fine effort from distance, Cech dives and tips it over the bar!

Soccer Aid 2022: England 0-0 World XI

19:49 , Jack Rathborn

Sheringham into the final third, releases Mark Wright, but that’s a poor cross, Cafu got back just in time.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:48 , Jack Rathborn

Robbie Keane: “We look strong, Usain has got in behind Jamie a few times, we’re looking good.”

Idris Elba: “I’m very happy, we’re looking good, a long game though.”

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:46 , Jack Rathborn

Chance! Evra with a fine ball from deep, Bolt in behind again, but Wright puts pressure on him and he can’t control the volley.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:44 , Jack Rathborn

Shevchenko dropping deep, in space, and slices England open.

A lovely ball into space and Bolt has, shock, beaten Carragher for pace again.

His touch isn’t quite on and Carragher recovers.

The corner sees Shevchenko in space and heads just wide inside the box, he thinks he should have scored. The World XI look a cut above the rest now.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:41 , Jack Rathborn

Noah Beck, of TikTok fame but with some pedigree on the pitch after a spell with the Portland Pilots, getting into space and trying to create in the No 10 role.

Bolt going into the space behind and Carragher spinning, he doesn’t like that. Beck’s ball a little heavy.

England have their first effort, it’s Grennan from over 30 yards, but Petr Cech eats that for breakfast.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:38 , Jack Rathborn

An early sighter for Cafu, a lovely hit, dragged a bit, but he took it on after arriving into space as he typically did in his prime for Brazil.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI odds

19:35 , Jack Rathborn

The bookies make England favourites, despite losing three successive Soccer Aid matches.

England are EVENS, World XI win is available at 13/8 and the draw at 7/2.

Teddy Sheringham is favourite to score first at 5/1, Alex Brooker is next at 7/1 with Mark Noble 8/1 - might the Hammers legend be on spot kicks?

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:35 , Jack Rathborn

Sir Mo Farah has got his eye in, shooting in practice ahead of kick-off at the London Stadium.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:31 , Jack Rathborn

The teams step out onto the London Stadium pitch.

It’s an incredible atmosphere. Usain Bolt lapping up the atmosphere.

Bolt hands the captain’s armband to Shevchenko, which is in the colours of Ukraine, an emotional moment.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI

19:29 , Jack Rathborn

The teams are in the tunnel, here we go!

Soccer Aid 2022: Usain Bolt back at home of London 2012 Olympics

19:16 , Jack Rathborn

Usain Bolt is back at the home of the London 2012 Olympics.

The Jamaican put on one of his greatest performances from a stellar career when he demolished the competition in a time of 9.63 to claim 100m gold.

And he seems happy to be back, soaking up the atmosphere in east London.

Soccer Aid 2022: Fans meet players at London Stadium

19:10 , Jack Rathborn

The players have been out on the pitch earlier this evening to meet and greet fans who turned up early at the London Stadium.

One man is proving far more popular than others, that’s West Ham legend Mark Noble.

Soccer Aid 2022: Arsene Wenger oversees World XI training

19:03 , Jack Rathborn

Arsene Wenger has overseen World XI training this week as he bids to inspire another victory for for his side at Soccer Aid.

The former Arsenal manager has been providing pearls of wisdom at Champneys Tring.

Soccer Aid 2022: England XI arrive at London Stadium

18:57 , Jack Rathborn

The England XI have arrived at the London Stadium and are taking a close inspection of the pitch.

Soccer Aid 2022: World XI arrive at London Stadium

18:50 , Jack Rathborn

The World XI have arrived at the London Stadium and are taking a close inspection of the pitch.

Soccer Aid 2022: England’s fastest players

18:44 , Jack Rathborn

England players had their maximum speed measured during training by Statsports, here are the top three:

1. Liam Payne 23.8 kmph

2. Jamie Carragher 22.24 kmph

3. Mark Wright 22.12kmph

Soccer Aid 2022: Heather O’Reilly thrilled to play under Arsene Wenger

18:39 , Jack Rathborn

Former USA star Heather O’Reilly said: “So much fun to get our feet under us, we know how each other play, strengths and weaknesses, good camoraderie and a good runaround.

“I played at Arsenal at the same time Arsene finished his tenure there, I admired him from afar, so now to play under him, to get a compliment, it was a good track back, I’ll track back for that guy anyday. He’s the best.

“England have some quality. But I’m liking our chances a lot.”

Soccer Aid 2022: World XI and formation

18:33 , Jack Rathborn

Arsene Wenger can boast two of the greatest full-backs of all time in his back four: Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

Line of Duty star Martin Compston will anchor the midfield, with Wenger opting for a 4-3-3 against Redknapp’s England in a 4-4-2.

The front three is packed with quality and athleticism with USA legend and three-time gold medalist Heather O’Reilly joining eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt either side of one of the most feared marksmen in European football history: Andriy Shevchenko.

Soccer Aid 2022: England XI and formation

18:28 , Jack Rathborn

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will hope to lock down the right side of the England defence.

The skipper, Liam Payne, lines up at right wing, with Hammers legend Mark Noble in the centre of midfield in front of his own fans at the London Stadium.

Manager Harry Redknapp will hope Teddy Sheringham and comedian Alex Brooker can forge a formidable partnership up top.

Soccer Aid 2022: Arsene Wenger vs Harry Redknapp football and spoon race

18:22 , Jack Rathborn

Soccer Aid 2022: Lee Mack vs Joe Cole crossbar challenge

18:15 , Jack Rathborn

Soccer Aid top scorers and most appearances

18:12 , Jack Rathborn

Clarence Seedorf tops the charts with four career Soccer Aid goals.

Then there is a tie for second with Teddy Sheringham, Kem Cetinay, Jeremy Lynch and Jonathan Wilkes all on three goals.

David Seaman has the most appearances with eight, ahead of Ben Shephard, Jamie Redknapp and Olly Murs, who have all featured seven times.

Soccer Aid 2022 TV presenter and reporters

18:07 , Jack Rathborn

UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary leads the coverage as presenter.

He’ll be joined by Maya Jama, who brings her thoughts as a pundit.

While former England international Alex Scott is back as a pitch-side reporter.

Soccer Aid 2022: England vs World XI line-ups

18:03 , Jack Rathborn

Harry Redknapp, David Seaman, Vicky McClure and Emma Hayes will co-manage the England team against World XI’s Arsene Wenger, Idris Elba and Robbie Keane.

The England squad features Liam Payne, Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, Mark Noble, Russell Howatd, Eni Aluko, Anita Asante and Stewart Downing.

The World XI squad features Usain Bolt, Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra, Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Munya Chawawa, Kem Cetinay, Cafu, Andriy Shevchenko, Petr Cech, Roberto Carlos, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O’Reilly and Dimitar Berbatov.