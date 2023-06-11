Soccer Aid LIVE: England vs World XI latest build-up starring Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Niko and Danny Dyer

Soccer Aid is back with England looking for revenge against the World XI after going down on penalties last year.

Comedian Lee Mack struck the winning penalty for the World XI, who won the contest for a fourth straight year after a 2-2 over 90 minutes.

The biggest charity football match in the world, which raised more than £15 million for charity Unicef last year, brings an added layer of intrigue this year with the new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout ahead of his return to the club game with the Blues.

This year’s teams include Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Jill Scott, Sir Mo Farah and Danny Dyer for England. While Mack is joined by Usain Bolt, Tommy Fury, Niko, Roberto Carlos, Francesco Totti and Patrice Evra for the World XI.

Follow live updates, reaction and analysis from all the action at Old Trafford below:

Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI

Soccer Aid 2023: England and World XI head-to-head

17:39 , Jack Rathborn

The World XI now have a 6-5 advantage over England in the head-to-head record after 11 editions.

There’s been a run of dominance stretching back to 2018 now, with the World XI aiming for a fifth straight victory.

This is also the eighth time Old Trafford has hosted the match, with the World XI 5-2 winners in the seven contests at Manchester United’s home so far.

(PA)

Tom Grennan insists Soccer Aid is ‘the best week of my life'

17:30 , Jack Rathborn

Tom Grennan insists playing at Soccer Aid is “the best week of my life”.

The musician will line up for England in this year’s charity match and has been thriving in training at Champneys near Tring in Hertfordshire.

Grenna revealed his love for Soccer aid to BBC Three Counties Radio : “I’ve been doing it for three years now and when it finishes, I’m like ‘when’s the next one’?”

(PA)

17:20 , Jack Rathborn

While Stormzy has gone for a 3-4-3.

Gary Neville and Gary Cahill join Bugzy Malone at the back, while former Lioness Jill Scott joins Jack Wilshere in midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino picks World XI for Soccer Aid 2023

17:10 , Jack Rathborn

Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a 4-4-2 as he takes charge of the World XI in Soccer Aid.

Soon to be taking over at Chelsea, the Argentine has gone for pace up top with Usain Bolt in support of Francesco Totti.

Soccer Aid: Lee Mack buries winning penalty for World XI

17:00 , Jack Rathborn

There was drama last year at the London Stadium when Lee Mack stepped up in the penalty shoot-out.

Not the cleanest penalty, but Mack converted for a fourth successive Soccer Aid victory for the World XI.

👏 Lee Mack’s penalty seals victory for the World XI 🌍



You can keep donating until July 29th 💙 https://t.co/CAWcxd26zI pic.twitter.com/WaIXgZfx9S — Soccer Aid (@socceraid) June 12, 2022

Soccer Aid 2023 training

16:45 , Jack Rathborn

All the players from England and the World XI have been in training this week with spirits high ahead of the big game.

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

England and World XI practice penalties in training

16:30 , Jack Rathborn

We know this game could come down to penalties tonight.

So who will hold their nerve?

Noth teams have been practicing in training this week, with Lee Mack the hero from the spot last year.

Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI line-ups

15:57 , Jack Rathborn

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kalyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

Coach

Mauricio Pochettino

Robbie Keane

Martin Compston

Mel C

15:57 , Jack Rathborn

England

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

Coaches