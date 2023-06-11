Soccer Aid LIVE: England vs World XI latest build-up starring Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Niko and Danny Dyer
Soccer Aid is back with England looking for revenge against the World XI after going down on penalties last year.
Comedian Lee Mack struck the winning penalty for the World XI, who won the contest for a fourth straight year after a 2-2 over 90 minutes.
The biggest charity football match in the world, which raised more than £15 million for charity Unicef last year, brings an added layer of intrigue this year with the new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino back in the dugout ahead of his return to the club game with the Blues.
This year’s teams include Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Jill Scott, Sir Mo Farah and Danny Dyer for England. While Mack is joined by Usain Bolt, Tommy Fury, Niko, Roberto Carlos, Francesco Totti and Patrice Evra for the World XI.
Follow live updates, reaction and analysis from all the action at Old Trafford below:
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI
Unicef charity match set to kick off at 7:30pm BST at Old Trafford
England and World XI practice penalties in training
Soccer Aid 2023: England and World XI head-to-head
The World XI now have a 6-5 advantage over England in the head-to-head record after 11 editions.
There’s been a run of dominance stretching back to 2018 now, with the World XI aiming for a fifth straight victory.
This is also the eighth time Old Trafford has hosted the match, with the World XI 5-2 winners in the seven contests at Manchester United’s home so far.
Tom Grennan insists Soccer Aid is ‘the best week of my life'
Tom Grennan insists playing at Soccer Aid is “the best week of my life”.
The musician will line up for England in this year’s charity match and has been thriving in training at Champneys near Tring in Hertfordshire.
Grenna revealed his love for Soccer aid to BBC Three Counties Radio : “I’ve been doing it for three years now and when it finishes, I’m like ‘when’s the next one’?”
While Stormzy has gone for a 3-4-3.
Gary Neville and Gary Cahill join Bugzy Malone at the back, while former Lioness Jill Scott joins Jack Wilshere in midfield.
💪 @twhiddleston and @LiamPayne start
💥 @Tom_Grennan on the left
🏴 @GNev2 and @GaryJCahill in defence
Mauricio Pochettino picks World XI for Soccer Aid 2023
Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a 4-4-2 as he takes charge of the World XI in Soccer Aid.
Soon to be taking over at Chelsea, the Argentine has gone for pace up top with Usain Bolt in support of Francesco Totti.
🇮🇹 @Totti up front
💫 @NoahBeck in the middle
🎶 Super @BenFoster in goal
Soccer Aid: Lee Mack buries winning penalty for World XI
There was drama last year at the London Stadium when Lee Mack stepped up in the penalty shoot-out.
Not the cleanest penalty, but Mack converted for a fourth successive Soccer Aid victory for the World XI.
👏 Lee Mack’s penalty seals victory for the World XI 🌍
Soccer Aid 2023 training
All the players from England and the World XI have been in training this week with spirits high ahead of the big game.
England and World XI practice penalties in training
We know this game could come down to penalties tonight.
So who will hold their nerve?
Noth teams have been practicing in training this week, with Lee Mack the hero from the spot last year.
Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI line-ups
Soccer Aid World XI FC
Usain Bolt (c)
Lee Mack
Steven Bartlett
Kem Cetinay
Mo Gilligan
Maisie Adam
Tommy Fury
Heather O’Reilly
Kalyn Kyle
Noah Beck
Ben Foster
Roberto Carlos
Nani
Francesco Totti
Gabriel Batistuta
Leon Edwards
Sam Claflin
Hernan Crespo
Patrice Evra
Niko
Coach
Mauricio Pochettino
Robbie Keane
Martin Compston
Mel C
England
Jill Scott (c)
Paddy McGuinness
Jermain Defoe
Karen Carney
Gary Cahill
Jack Wilshere
Bugzy Malone
Tom Grennan
Sir Mo Farah
Alex Brooker
Gary Neville
Paul Scholes
Chunkz
Joel Corry
Eni Aluko
David James
Scarlette Douglas
Nicky Butt
Liam Payne
Danny Dyer
Asa Butterfield
Tom Hiddleston
Coaches
Stormzy
Emma Hayes
Vicky McClure
Harry Redknapp
David Seaman