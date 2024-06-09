Soccer Aid 2024 live stream: How can I watch charity match live for FREE on TV in UK tonight?

Soccer Aid returns tonight as famous faces around the world compete to raise millions for UNICEF.

The charity match will today be held at Stamford Bridge and, naturally, has a strong Chelsea theme running throughout.

Former Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the World XI, while fellow ex-Chelsea manager Frank Lampard joins Harry Redknapp, David Seaman and Robbie Williams in the England dugout.

Eden Hazard headlines a number of former Chelsea players in appearing, with the likes of Joe Cole, Gary Cahill and Karen Carney all featuring.

Soccer Aid has raised more than £90million has been raised for UNICEF since it was first played in 2006.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2024

TV channel: As ever, Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through ITV1, with coverage starting at 6pm BST on Sunday evening.

Live stream: The ITVX website and ITVX app (both free with a subscription) will also provide a live stream service online.

