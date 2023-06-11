Soccer Aid 2023 LIVE! England vs World XI charity match stream, lineups, TV, latest news, updates

Soccer Aid 2023 - LIVE!

The world’s biggest charity match returns tonight as sports stars and celebrities face off for UNICEF. England will be looking to reverse a four-game losing streak to World XI, having lost on penalties at the London Stadium last year, and now trail in the overall head-to-head record.

World XI, though, have the pedigree in the dugout with newly appointed Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino rallying his troops while Harry Redknapp will be tasked with coming up with a much overdue win for the hosts, with help from Emma Hayes, Vicky McClure, Stormzy and David Seaman. Former Lionesses’ star Jill Scott is the captain, with Usain Bolt again taking the World XI armband.

The likes of Liam Payne, Danny Dyer and Tom Hiddleston will be joining Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and others for England, facing off against Tommy Fury, Kem Cetinay, Hernan Crespo, Roberto Carlos and others. Kick off at Old Trafford is at 7.30pm BST, so stick with us!

Stormzy joins the fun

17:36 , Alex Young

Stormzy won’t be getting on the pitch today, having joined the England coaching staff on his Soccer Aid debut.

"I’m taking this really seriously," Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari, said. "I don’t want the players saying they loved my last album – seriously, it’s just about winning the game for me. I’ll put the fire in them. They need to call me ‘boss’ or ‘gaffer’, though – not Mike!”

The Manchester United fan added: “If I could pick any player to play for me it would be Wayne Rooney, all day long – it would be an honour to manage him. My other footballing heroes growing up were Ruud van Nistelrooy and Paul Scholes – but I would have played like Rio Ferdinand had I ever turned pro! I’ve got a really good coaching team with me and if we’re struggling with 10 minutes to go I’ll call my mate Jose [Mourinho]!”

Stormzy will make his Soccer Aid debut when he steps on to the pitch as the manager of the England side at Old Trafford in June (Soccer Aid/PA Wire)

Head to head record

17:25 , Alex Young

World XI are aiming for a FIFTH win on the trot and now lead the overall record 6-5.

2006: England 2–1 World XI

2008: England 4-3 World XI

2010: World XI 2-2 England (7-6 pens)

2012: England 3-1 World XI

2014: World XI 4-2 England

2016: England 3-2 World XI

2018: England 3-3 World XI (4-3 pens)

2019: World XI 2-2 England (3-1 pens)

2020: World XI 1-1 England (4-3 pens)

2021: World XI 3-0 England

2022: World XI 2-2 England (4-1 on pens)

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Presenting duties

17:08 , Alex Young

There won’t just be football and celebrity talent on the pitch this evening, there is as ever plenty of ability presenting the show tonight.

Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott is joined by presenting royalty Dermot O’Leary.

(ITV)

Rolling back the clock

16:59 , Alex Young

As we gear up for the 12th edition of Soccer Aid, let’s roll back the clock to last year.

World XI made it four wins on the bounce over England with a penalty shootout victory at the London Stadium.

A remarkable s £15,673,728 was raised come the end of the day, after Lee Mack bowed out by scoring the winning spot kick.

(Getty Images)

World XI players and coaches

16:51 , Alex Young

World XI: Ben Foster; Heather O'Reilly, Sam Clafin, Roberto Carlos; Mo Gilligan; Noah Beck, Patrice Evra; Masie Adam, Usain Bolt, Francesco Totti, Hernan Crespo

Subs: Leon Edwards, Nani, Darren Fletcher, Kaylyn Kyle, Izzy Christiansen, Robbie Keane, Lee Mack, Tommy Fury, Niko Omilana, Kem Cetinay

Managers: Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Martin Compston and Melanie C.

(ITV)

England players and coaches

16:45 , Alex Young

England XI: David James; Gary Neville, Gary Cahill, Bugzy Malone; Joel Corey, Jill Scott, Jack Wilshere, Tom Hiddlestone; Liam Payne, Jermain Defoe, Tom Grennan

Subs: Paddy McGuinness, Michael Dawson, Paul Scholes, Eni Eluko, Karen Carney, Alex Brooker, Chunkz, Sir Mo Farah, Asa Butterfield, Scarlette Douglas, Danny Dyer

Managers: Harry Redknapp, Emma Hayes, Stormzy, David Seaman and Vicky McClure.

(ITV)

Prediction

16:40 , Alex Young

As ever, the light-hearted event will likely be full of goals. Still, if one was to pick a winner, it’d be foolish to write off the World XI given recent matches.

World XI to win on penalties.

(Getty Images)

World XI... XI

16:37 , Alex Young

...and here’s how World XI look.

England XI

16:33 , Alex Young

The starting lineups have already been confirmed. Here’s England...

How to watch for free

16:30 , Alex Young

TV channel: Soccer Aid 2023 will broadcast live for free on terrestrial television via ITV. Coverage starts at 6.30pm BST, with kick-off an hour later.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action live online via the ITVX website or app.

Welcome

16:26 , Alex Young

Did you think the season was over? Not until we’ve seen Liam Payne and Tom Fury strut their stuff alongside Gary Neville and Hernan Crespo.

Soccer Aid, seemingly the traditional season send-off these days, is back tonight and back at Old Trafford.

Stormzy and friends are in the England dugout, while Mauricio Pochettino, newly appointed at Chelsea, will be coaching the World XI.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm BST. Stick with us.