Soccer Aid 2023: England and World XI line-ups

Soccer Aid is back as England take on the World XI in Manchester this weekend, bringing celebrities from the sporting world and beyond together to again raise significant money for charity.

The annual charity football match, created by Robbie Williams in 2006, sees a host of former footballers and famous faces from other industries come together in support of Unicef UK.

Euro 2022 winner Jill Scott has been named as England’s captain this year, with the likes of Paddy McGuinness, Sir Mo Farah and Gary Neville among her teammates and Emma Hayes, Stormzy and Harry Redknapp coaching the side

Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI FC will be led by Olympic legend Usain Bolt, with the fastest man in history continuing in the role after leading his side to victory last year, as Lee Mack, Roberto Carlos and Tommy Fury are also in the Mauricio Pochettino-managed side.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

Soccer Aid is set to kick off at 7.30pm BST on Sunday 11 June at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the charity match on ITV 1, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm. Soccer Aid will also be available to view on STV, or via ITVX online.

What are the line ups?

England

Jill Scott (c)

Paddy McGuinness

Jermain Defoe

Karen Carney

Gary Cahill

Jack Wilshere

Bugzy Malone

Tom Grennan

Sir Mo Farah

Alex Brooker

Gary Neville

Paul Scholes

Chunkz

Joel Corry

Eni Aluko

David James

Scarlette Douglas

Nicky Butt

Liam Payne

Danny Dyer

Asa Butterfield

Tom Hiddleston

Coaches

Stormzy

Emma Hayes

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

David Seaman

Soccer Aid World XI FC

Usain Bolt (c)

Lee Mack

Steven Bartlett

Kem Cetinay

Mo Gilligan

Maisie Adam

Tommy Fury

Heather O’Reilly

Kalyn Kyle

Noah Beck

Ben Foster

Roberto Carlos

Nani

Francesco Totti

Gabriel Batistuta

Leon Edwards

Sam Claflin

Hernan Crespo

Patrice Evra

Niko

Coach

Mauricio Pochettino

Robbie Keane

Martin Compston

Mel C

How much does Soccer Aid raise for charity?

Soccer Aid 2022, which was held at the London Stadium, raised £15,673,728 for Unicef, the highest tally in the event’s history.