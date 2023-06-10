Soccer Aid 2023: England vs World XI kick off time, tickets, TV, live stream, prediction, results

Soccer Aid is back in Manchester this weekend for the annual star-studded charity football match.

Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United, will play host as an England team packed with big names from the past and present take on their counterparts from around the world.

Last year’s edition raised a record-breaking £15,673,728 as the World XI moved ahead in the overall head-to-head stakes 6-5 with a 4-1 penalty shootout win.

The UNICEF charity event was created by singer Robbie Williams in 2006 and brings major figures from the celebrity and sporting worlds together. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 edition.

When is Soccer Aid 2023?

This year’s Soccer Aid is scheduled for a 7.30pm BST kick-off on Sunday, June 11.

TV coverage on ITV will begin at 6.30pm BST.

Who is playing?

UK rapper Stormzy will manage the England team, while incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the World XI. Emma Hayes, Harry Redknapp and Robbie Keane are all involved as coaches.

Lionesses legend Jill Scott will play for England, alongside the likes of Karen Carney, Jack Wilshere, Gary Cahill, Jermain Defoe, Gary Neville, Eni Aluko and Paul Scholes.

For the World XI, Usain Bolt will captain big names such as Francesco Totti, Nani, Gabriel Batistuta and UFC fighter Leon Edwards.

Where is Soccer Aid 2023 being played?

Soccer Aid will return to Old Trafford in Manchester this year.

Soccer Aid 2023 tickets

Tickets for Soccer Aid are on sale. Click here for more ticket information.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 5

World XI wins: 6

Soccer Aid 2023 prediction

As ever, the light-hearted event will likely be full of goals. Still, if one was to pick a winner, it’d be foolish to write off the World XI given recent matches.

World XI to win on penalties.

How to watch Soccer Aid 2023

TV channel: As ever, Soccer Aid will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV through ITV.

Live stream: The ITV website and ITVX app (both free with a subscription) will provide a live stream.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.