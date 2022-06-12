Soccer Aid 2022 LIVE! England vs World XI charity match stream, latest score and goal updates tonight

Soccer Aid 2022 - LIVE!

The biggest charity match in the world is back in the capital as sports stars and celebrities tonight face off for UNICEF. England will have revenge on the mind after getting roundly beaten 3-0 by the World XI last year in Manchester.

The likes of Harry Redknapp and Arsene Wenger are in opposing dugouts, while former One Direction star Liam Payne captains England and sprinting legend Usain Bolt takes the World XI armband. They are joined by the likes of Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Damian Lewis and Sir Mo Farah for England, while Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, Carli Lloyd and Noah Beck will don the World XI colours.

Kick off at the London Stadium is at 7.30pm BST, with Robbie Williams - the brainchild of Soccer Aid - will be performing at half-time. Alex Scott, Dermot O'Leary and Maya Jama will host the proceedings. Stick with us!

Soccer Aid 2022 latest news

GOAL! Beck from the penalty spot

Kick-off: 7.30pm BST

England starting lineup

World XI starting lineup

How to watch: ITV

Half-time

20:22 , Alex Young

46min: That’s your lot for the first half.

(Action Images via Reuters)

20:21 , Alex Young

45min: Chunkz is in acres of space after being found inside the area and shots narrowly wide of Petr Cech’s near post.

GOAL!

20:19 , Alex Young

43min: Chunkz looked like he was going to take but Mark Wright has pulled rank...

...and he scores, just! All square just before half-time.

PENALTY TO ENGLAND!

20:17 , Alex Young

42min: Noah Beck brings down Chunkz!

20:14 , Alex Young

39min: Patrice Evra is very lucky to not give away a penalty on Mo Farah. A tackle reminiscent of the last time Evra played at the London Stadium.

20:12 , Alex Young

36min: Usain Bolt beats David James to the ball but takes it out wide. He finds Kem Cetinay inside the centre but England are quick to regain their shape to allow James back into goal. The move finishes with a wild volley from Cafu.

20:10 , Alex Young

35min: Cafu looking for a penalty but no one is interested. Very much looking for it.

Story continues

There’s no VAR today.

20:09 , Alex Young

33min: Another chance for Tom Grennan, who is released down the left by Mark Wright, but he is unable to get the ball under control so Mo Gilligan can clear.

You feel a goal for Grennan is inevitable.

20:06 , Alex Young

31min: A string of subs for England as now Joe Cole replaces Teddy Sheringham.

20:06 , Alex Young

30min: Another England change as Fara Williams is replaced by Anita Asante.

Andriy Shevchenko looks to test David James with a header, but it’s very wide.

20:04 , Alex Young

29min: Mark Wright just slid in and tackled Cafu on the right flank.

What a sentence.

Meanwhile, England captain Liam Payne is off. He's lasted 28 minutes. Russell Howard is on.

20:03 , Alex Young

27min: A fantastic last-ditch sliding block from Gary Neville prevents Usain Bolt from being fed inside the area.

Heather O'Reilly is impressing on the right-hand side for World XI.

19:59 , Alex Young

24min: Another change for World XI as Mark Strong makes way for Kem Cetinay

GOAL!

19:58 , Alex Young

22min: Noah Beck steps up... and scores! It’s a great finish.

World XI lead.

Penalty to World XI!

19:56 , Alex Young

21min: Chunkz has pushed over Patrice Evra... it’s clumsy!

19:55 , Alex Young

19min: I tell you what, Bolt should have scored.

A superb ball out wide from Noah Beck to Patrice Evra is eventually worked to Bolt, who hits a first-time shot inside the area at David James, which the veteran goalkeeper does brilliantly to tip over.

19:54 , Alex Young

18min: Usain Bolt vs Jamie Carragher is a fiesty match up so far.

(Getty Images)

19:51 , Alex Young

Alex Scott is trying to interview Alex Brooker on the touchline but the poor bloke is gasping for air.

He manages to get out: “I tried to nutmug Patrice Evra for some unknown reason!”

Lovely stuff.

19:50 , Alex Young

15min: First change for England as Brooker calls it a day, replaced by Chunkz.

Chance!

19:50 , Alex Young

14min: Tom Grennan is very lively! He’s just tested Petr Cech with a fine curling effort, which the keeper tips over the bar.

Great shot.

19:46 , Alex Young

11min: Idris Elba confirms that Roberto Carlos made it clear he wouldn’t be on for long. Can’t blame him.

19:45 , Alex Young

9min: Roberto Carlos’ night is over. Looks like a possible injury.

The left-back is replaced by Dimitar Berbatov, which is an interesting tactical move by Arsene Wenger.

Chance!

19:44 , Alex Young

8min: Usain Bolt looks to be clean through after a fine spot from Andriy Shevchenko but, much to Jamie Carragher's relief, the sprinter is unable to get the ball under control.

19:41 , Alex Young

6min: Patrice Evra the latest to try his luck from distance and David James in unmoved as the low shot fizzes past his left-hand post.

19:40 , Alex Young

5min: That’s more like it from Sheringham, who makes amends with a smart one-two with Tom Grennan, who then tries to test Petr Cech from 35 yards - it did not go well.

19:39 , Alex Young

4min: A lovely break with Noah Beck after Teddy Sheringham loses possession. Beck tries to find Usain Bolt, but the pass is a little wayward and England are able to mop up.

19:37 , Alex Young

2min: Tom Grennan offside as Mark Noble tries to find him.

A frantic start as, up the other end, Cafu has a pop from distance but it’s wide.

Kick-off!

19:36 , Alex Young

England’s Alex Brooker gets us under way.

Ball in a car alert

19:35 , Alex Young

Here comes the match ball, in a car driving by Freddy Shephard’s son of course.

A few more moments away

19:32 , Alex Young

Time for a quick ad break before kick-off.

Moments away.

19:28 , Alex Young

Here come the teams!

Manchester United reunion

19:27 , Alex Young

David Beckham is in the house, and Gary Neville has noticed.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Donations so far

19:16 , Alex Young

Just 15 minutes until kick-off at the London Stadium.

So far £4,248,121 has been raised for UNICEF. Incredible!

World XI... XI

19:10 , Alex Young

...and the opposition.

World XI: Petr Cech; Cafu, Mo Gilligan, Patrice Evra, Roberto Carlos; Noah Beck, Martin Compston, Mark Strong; Heather O'Reilly, Andriy Shevchenko, Usain Bolt (c)

England lineup

19:08 , Alex Young

A reminder of the starting XIs, first up England.

England XI: David James; Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Mark Wright, Mo Farah; Liam Payne, Fara Williams, Mark Noble, Tom Grennan; Teddy Sheringham, Alex Brooker

O’Reilly on Wenger

18:55 , Alex Young

Talking of the former Arsenal boss, here’s ex-USA star Heather O’Reilly on what it’s like to play for the legend.

She told ITV: “So much fun to get our feet under us, we know how each other play, strengths and weaknesses, good camoraderie and a good runaround.

“I played at Arsenal at the same time Arsene finished his tenure there, I admired him from afar, so now to play under him, to get a compliment, it was a good track back, I’ll track back for that guy anyday. He’s the best.

“England have some quality. But I’m liking our chances a lot.”

Wenger plots England downfall

18:46 , Alex Young

Arsene Wenger is in the World XI dugout this evening. He is helped by Robbie Keane and Idris Elba.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Lee Mack is feeling good

18:36 , Alex Young

Lee Mack is in a confident mood.

“Even Arsene Wenger, probably the greatest manager in the world, has not made me even 1% better,” he just said.

Wenger didn’t name him in the starting XI, though.

Aitch warming up

18:33 , Alex Young

Rapper Aitch is already busy signing his autograph on the arms of his fans pitchside.

Kick-off in just under an hour.

(PA)

Robbie Williams is here

18:24 , Alex Young

He’s the mastermind behind Soccer Aid and will be performing at half-time.

(PA)

Here they come

18:12 , Alex Young

England and World XI players have started to arrive at the London Stadium. Mark Noble front and centre, of course.

(PA)

Bolt’s message

17:57 , Alex Young

World XI captain Usain Bolt adds: "As the captain of two years winning [in a row] just want to say that's all we do is win, win, win.

"I will continue this year ... I’m excited to go and win no.3 so come on!”

Wenger’s selection rule

17:49 , Alex Young

World XI manager Arsene Wenger says his team selection is based on "the number of hours of sleep you have had over the last few days".

I wonder if he used that tactic with Arsenal.

(ITV)

‘Arry’s still got it

17:36 , Alex Young

England manager Harry Redknapp has some tips for captain Liam Payne.

The former Tottenham boss said: "He asked me what I wanted him to do, I said 'just run in one direction.’"

Cue groans.

(ITV)

Head to head record

17:20 , Alex Young

World XI are aiming for a FOURTH win on the trot in Soccer Aid but the overall record over 10 matches is all square with five apiece.

2006: England 2–1 World XI

2008: England 4-3 World XI

2010: World XI 2-2 England (7-6 pens)

2012: England 3-1 World XI

2014: World XI 4-2 England

(PA)

2016: England 3-2 World XI

2018: England 3-3 World XI (4-3 pens)

2019: World XI 2-2 England (3-1 pens)

2020: World XI 1-1 England (4-3 pens)

2021: World XI 3-0 England

Presenting duties

17:08 , Alex Young

There won’t just be football and celebrity talent on the pitch this evening, there is as ever plenty of ability presenting the show tonight.

Former England and Arsenal star Alex Scott is joined by presenting royalty Dermot O’Leary and Maya Jama.

(ITV)

Last year

16:59 , Alex Young

As we gear up for the 11th edition of Soccer Aid, let’s roll back the clock a few months to September and the 10th edition.

England suffered a 3-0 defeat to the Rest of the World on a record-breaking night in Manchester.

Former Love Island star Kem Cetinay scored twice and comedian Lee Mack rounded off a convincing victory, which saw £13,014,769 donated to UNICEF.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Read our match report here.

World XI squad in full

16:47 , Alex Young

World XI squad: Usain Bolt (captain), Patrice Evra, Martin Compston, Chelcee Grimes, Cafu, Mo Gilligan, Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Munya Chawama, Kem Cetinay, Andriy Shevchenko, Petr Cech, Roberto Carlos, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O'Reilly, Dimitar Berbatov

Manager and coaches: Arsene Wenger, Robbie Keane and Idris Elba

(ITV)

England squad in full

16:41 , Alex Young

England squad: Liam Payne (captain), Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, Mark Noble, Russell Howard, Eni Aluko, Anita Asante, Stewart Downing

Managers and coaches: Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, David Seaman and Emma Hayes

(ITV)

How to watch

16:35 , Alex Young

TV channel: Every year, Soccer Aid is broadcast live for free on terrestrial television via ITV. Coverage starts 6.30pm, an hour before kick-off.

Live stream: Fans can also watch the action live online via the ITV website or ITV Hub. No subscription is required.

World XI

16:26 , Alex Young

...and here are the visitors and reigning champions.

England XI

16:23 , Alex Young

The teams have already been announced. Here’s England’s starting lineup.

Hello!

16:11 , Alex Young

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of Soccer Aid 2022!

The game kicks off at 7.30pm BST, stick with us all for all build-up, action and reaction.