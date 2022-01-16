SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC

JOE REEDY
  Oregon's Will Richardson, right, drives to the basket under defense by Southern California's Joshua Morgan, left, and Drew Peterson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Oregon's Will Richardson, right, drives to the basket under defense by Southern California's Joshua Morgan, left, and Drew Peterson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  Southern California's Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Southern California's Isaiah Mobley, center, celebrates his basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oregon Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  Southern California's Drew Peterson, center, is defended by Oregon's Will Richardson, right, and Jacob Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Southern California's Drew Peterson, center, is defended by Oregon's Will Richardson, right, and Jacob Young during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  Oregon's Jacob Young, center, cuts through the defense of Southern California's Drew Peterson, right, and Max Agbonkpolo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Oregon's Jacob Young, center, cuts through the defense of Southern California's Drew Peterson, right, and Max Agbonkpolo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 Saturday night behind Will Richardson's career-high 28 points.

De'Vion Harmon had 16 points and N'Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon (11-6, 4-2 Pac-12), which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday.

Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 (50%) from the floor.

Boogie Ellis and Isaiah Mobley led the Trojans with 18 points apiece. USC (14-2, 4-2) has dropped two of its last three after opening the season with 13 straight wins.

Richardson had five of Oregon's 10 3-pointers as it shot 10 of 21 from beyond the arc. The Ducks also had a 34-30 advantage in points in the paint, with 14 of their 19 two-point field goals being either dunks or layups.

Oregon took control early when it went on a 13-3 run to take an 18-8 lead five minutes into the game. The Ducks hit three 3-pointers during the spurt, including two by Richardson.

Ellis hit two straight shots from beyond the arc to pull the Trojans within 32-27 with 4:01 remaining before the Ducks closed the half with a 13-2 spurt to take a 45-29 advantage. Richardson had eight points during the late run, and Eric Williams Jr. scored five.

The Ducks extended their lead to 55-37 five minutes into the second half. Chevez Goodwin got the Trojans within nine on a free throw with 4:54 remaining, but they could not draw any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks had a 6-6 record in late December but have regained their stride and could make a bid to jump back into the rankings after a strong performance this week.

USC: The Trojans are likely to drop out of the top 10 after struggling in all three games. They needed a late run in the second half to beat Oregon State on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts Washington State on Thursday.

USC: Travels to Colorado on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

