SOC vs MAR Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the second match of the day, Southern Crusaders CC will be up against Marsa CC. This will be the second semi-final match in the ongoing league. The two teams are placed one after the other on the point table. Southern Crusaders CC are at the second spot with six wins and 12 points from 10 matches while Marsa CC are at the third position with four wins and 10 points from 10 matches.

In the previous outing, Marsa CC squared off against American University of Malta. The match between the two teams on December 3 was abandoned. Southern Crusaders CC, in its latest outing, met Marsa CC and won the match by 10 wickets.

The ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC is scheduled for Friday, December 4. The outing will commence from 3 PM IST at the Marsa Sports Club.

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Malta can be watched online on FanCode.

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Live Score / Scorecard

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta,Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC: Match Details

December 4 – 03:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Marsa Sports Club

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC captain: Haroon Mughal

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC vice-captain: Zeeshan Yousaf

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC wicketkeeper: Gopal Thakur

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Michael Goonetilleke

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC all-rounders: Haroon Mughal, Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Eardley Chandiram

ECS T10 Malta SOC vs MAR Dream11 team for Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Jojo Thomas, Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Southern Crusaders CC playing 11 against Marsa CC: Indika Thilan Perera, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Muhammad Bilal, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Gaurav Maithani, Jojo Thomas, Ryan RIcky Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram

SOC vs MAR ECS T10 Malta, Marsa CC playing 11 against Southern Crusaders CC: Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal, Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sidharth Anand, John Grima, Fanyan Mughal, Nowell Khosla