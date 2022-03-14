Sobriety is not an easy path, especially when traveling: Tips on how to travel sober

Taylor Rebhan
·3 min read

The cobblestone streets of New Orleans. The neon-splashed vistas of Vegas. The sun-soaked piers of Malibu. It's hard to imagine traveling in these places without a drink in hand – but for those who embark on the journey of sobriety, it's the reality.

From young folks giving up alcohol entirely to the Dry January and "sober curious" crowd, more travelers are globe-trotting while entirely sober.

Traveling can have its triggers, but with the right preparation and mindset, it can be wonderfully fulfilling. Here are a few tips from a seasoned pro – and an actual professional – to have fun and stay true to your commitments.

DID EVERYONE BAIL ON YOUR PLANNED TRIP?: How to travel by yourself, stay safe.

'MY KIDS DON'T WANT HUGS AND KISSES': The cultural dimension of traveling with an invisible disability

Have a plan

The No. 1 rule, according to Ginger Blair, LMSW and Certified Addictions Counselor with more than 40 years of experience in behavioral medicine, is this: Plan, plan, plan.

"Communicate with your travel partners ahead of time about your parameters and boundaries," she says.

Blair recommends working out codewords and agreements. My wife and I have a code we call Green Light, Yellow Light, Red Light when we're out in situations where others are drinking: Green means good, yellow means I'm reaching my limit, and red means let's go.

Head bartender Anna Walsh mixes a cocktail at the Virgin Mary pub, which opened recently selling non-alcoholic drinks and is known as the &#39;pub with no beer&#39;, in the city center of Dublin on May 16, 2019.
Head bartender Anna Walsh mixes a cocktail at the Virgin Mary pub, which opened recently selling non-alcoholic drinks and is known as the 'pub with no beer', in the city center of Dublin on May 16, 2019.

That leads to the next piece of advice: "Always have an escape route."

  • Know when and how to leave a situation that challenges your sobriety.

  • Always have your own key to the place you're staying.

  • Keep a snack and drink with you as a diversion if you feel a compulsion.

  • And remember that no matter where you are or who you're with, it's OK to say no.

Once you've got your contingency plan, you can focus on your destination.

Get an all-natural buzz

There's more than one way to feel that "vacation high." It's all about experiences.

Ever jetted off a sandy cliff in a dune buggy? Gone kayaking to a remote island in the Pacific Ocean? The sensation will stick with you long after you've returned home.

On a recent trip to Sin City, my wife and I had piercings done at the legendary Vegas tattoo parlor Club Tattoo. It was silly, spur-of-the-moment, and so much fun. Find what you love and go big – it'll be a buzz you'll actually remember.

Drink like a local with non-alcoholic beverages

In my hometown, Detroit, it's Faygo. In Austin, Texas, it's Topo Chico. And in New Orleans, it's chicory coffee. Find a non-alcoholic beverage unique to your destination. Make it your go-to as you explore.

If you land at a restaurant or watering hole with limited options, ask the bartender to surprise you with a non-alcoholic drink. They're there to mix drinks and get tips – whether or not those drinks have alcohol in them. You'd be surprised how many have a recipe for just such an occasion. And if not, you can always get a club soda with a lime.

Story continues below.

Take a walk

You travel to see the world, not sit in a bar. Get out there, whether it’s a walking tour, a carriage ride or a midnight graveyard stroll.

The natural world is uniquely grounding – and the perfect reason to not stay out all night drinking.

Reward yourself

Sobriety is not an easy path. Take time to reward yourself for choosing life. Grab a gelato. Buy that memento. Nap on the beach. After all, traveling and sobriety have so much in common: They're journeys of self-discovery, being present in the moment, and enjoying everything this world has to offer – unfiltered.

If you or someone you know is struggling with sobriety, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline. It is a free, confidential, 24/7, 365-day-a-year treatment referral and information service 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Taylor Rebhan is a writer living in Detroit. You can follow her on Twitter: @trebhan.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sober living on vacation: Travel tips from a pro for a no alcohol trip

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Chicago NHL team's new GM has a Sudbury connection

    The NHL's newest general manager has strong ties to Greater Sudbury. On March 1 the Chicago NHL team promoted Kyle Davidson after a 12-year career with the organization. Davidson graduated from Laurentian University's sports administration program in 2010, and went on to work for the team later that year, where he started as an intern. He worked his way up the ranks and was promoted six times during his career. Davidson took on the general manager role in October 2021 on an interim basis, after

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;