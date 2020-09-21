Sobhita Dhulipala Is on the Cover of India Voyage, Soaking Up the Sun and Flaunting Some Florals in a Maskless Beachy Escapade!

She is a former Miss India 2013! Sobhita Dhulipala, the delightful millennial is also an exceptional actor and a sartorial stunner. A debut with Anurag Kashyap's thriller film Raman Raghav 2.0 was followed up with Amazon Video drama series Made in Heaven (2019) that catapulted her to fame. On the fashion front, Sobhita showcases a keen understanding of what flatters her frame the most, probably stemmed by her days of modelling. Armed with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal, adding on to her charm are a deep-set gaze, striking features, lustrous locks, a chiselled jawline and luscious lips. It's common knowledge that Sobhita graces the covers of leading lifestyle magazines. This time around it's for India Voyage. A throwback to those maskless days and careless travels, Sobhita flaunts florals and soaks up the sun, dripping gorgeousness!

Sobhita Dhulipala - Cover Girl

Sobhita Dhulipala - Cover Girl

Dressed in a floral yellow bralette with denims with wet wavy hair and subtle glam is how Sobhita greets us in this picture. Sobhita Dhulipala Is Paying an Ode to Her Socks, It’s Chic, We Say!

On the professional front, Sobhita was last seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories. She will be seen in the Malayalam film,Kurup, in the bilingual Hindi and Telugu film Major and in Mani Ratnam's Tamil directorial, Ponniyin Selvan.