Sobeys Inc. and Sobey Family donate $425,000 to the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund and launch in-store fundraising campaign in Nova Scotia

STELLARTON, NS, April 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Following last week's terrible events in Nova Scotia, Sobeys Inc. and the Sobey Family will make a $425,000 donation to the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund. The Government of Nova Scotia and the Canadian Red Cross have established the Fund to support the individuals, families and communities impacted by the tragedy.

Sobeys Inc. will make an additional donation to the RCMP Foundation in memory of Constable Heidi Stevenson, the 23-year veteran of the RCMP who died in the line of duty, protecting the people of Nova Scotia.

Beginning April 28 and running until May 8, Sobeys Inc. will also run an in-store fundraising campaign to provide customers with an opportunity to donate to the Fund at all Sobeys, Foodland, Co-op, Lawtons Drugs, Needs, Fast Fuel, and Pete's Fine Foods locations in Nova Scotia. All funds donated by customers will be contributed to the Canadian Red Cross' Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund.

"Our Company's roots and home are in Nova Scotia and when the province hurts, we hurt too," said Michael Medline, President & CEO, Sobeys Inc. "Our thoughts, hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims and all Nova Scotians. The Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund enables us to team up with the Sobey Family and our customers to support our neighbours in their time of great need. We all stand with Nova Scotia."

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX:EMP-A.TO - News), Sobeys owns or franchises more than 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. Sobeys, its franchisees and affiliates employ approximately 123,000 people. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.

