Soaring inflation ‘worse than Covid’, 1 in 5 businesses say

Simon Hunt
·2 min read
Rishi Sunak announced a new raft of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis on Thursday (House of Commons/PA) (PA Media)
Rishi Sunak announced a new raft of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis on Thursday (House of Commons/PA) (PA Media)

Almost a fifth (18%) of Britain’s mid-size businesses say soaring inflation and a cost of living crisis is set to have a worse impact than Covid, according to a poll of 500 company heads by accounting firm BDO.

More than a quarter of businesses said they’ve had to put prices up as a result of inflation, while 19% said they had paused all business investment.

The survey follows figures released in May by the Office for National Statistics showing inflation hit a 40-year high of 9%, this was in addition to the energy price cap rising by £693 pounds in April.

BDO partner Ed Dwan, said: “This is a deeply troubling picture for the UK’s mid-sized businesses, who have spent over two years since the start of the pandemic operating in survival mode.

“Mounting inflation and the cost of living crisis is once again preventing them from prioritising long-term recovery, especially by putting a pause on much-needed investment.”

It comes after Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an increase to the rate of National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points in his Spring Statement, while businesses with profits over £250k would face an increased corporation tax rate of 25% from April 2023.

30% of businesses have paused hiring new staff as a result of increases in the contributions, according to the survey, while a third raised wages to help staff meet the higher payments.

“The rise in National Insurance contributions has been a tipping point – resulting in an increase in salaries that could well exacerbate inflation and the pressures facing businesses right now,” Dwan said.

“These businesses are the engine of the UK’s economy and without the right support and policies from government, their long-term growth is at risk.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘Weakness’ of UK position shaped Northern Ireland protocol negotiations, David Frost says

    Former Brexit negotiator criticises Irish government’s focus on ‘all-island’ economy

  • Cale Makar raising the bar for Avalanche

    DENVER — Connor McDavid collected the puck inside in his own blue line and was off to the races. Less than a minute into Game 2 of the Western Conference final, the only thing standing in the way of the Edmonton Oilers captain — and in the way of another potential jaw-dropping highlight from the lightning-quick superstar — was Cale Makar. The Colorado Avalanche defenceman retreated backwards at a breathless pace before pivoting, angling McDavid away from danger and poking the puck off his stick.

  • Cameron Young stays hot and shares early lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Just being at the Memorial was a reminder how far Cameron Young has come in the last year. Being part of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday was another reminder how well he is playing. In his first start since challenging at the PGA Championship, Young finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 5-under 67 on rain-softened Muirfield Village. Even with slightly softer greens, the 67 was the highest score to lead after the first round of the Memorial since 2004.

  • Avalanche drown Oilers in Game 2 to take 2-0 series lead

    Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.

  • The Nazem Kadri redemption tour continues

    With another signature game, this time in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final, Nazem Kadri continues to prove he can be a valuable postseason performer.

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action. Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens. The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran B

  • Speed is the Avalanche's greatest attribute

    The Oilers might be the closest thing the Avalanche have to a comparable in terms of team speed, but they still can't catch up.

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Kudermetova causes stir at French Open with 'unsportsmanlike' timeout

    The Russian player has been called out over the questionable moment in her French Open quarter-final.

  • NHL playoffs: Lightning-Rangers series features goalie showdown for the ages

    The top two goalies in the world going toe-to-toe is just one of the juicy storylines to watch as the Lightning square off with the Rangers.

  • Smith ignores history, takes lead at Memorial

    DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Cameron Smith believes he is playing the best golf of his life, and it shows. He is in the lead at Memorial, a tournament where the Australian doesn't have a great history. Smith elicited one of the loudest cheers of a glorious afternoon Friday at Muirfield Village — another anomaly for this weather-plagued tournament — when he holed out with a downhill chip from beyond the green on the par-3 12th that carried him to a 3-under 69. He kept his one-shot lead over Denny McCarthy

  • Manoah in form, Hernandez homers as Jays beat White Sox 8-3 for 8th straight victory

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah admitted he was thinking about a complete game Thursday as the White Sox were trying to make a comeback attempt in the eighth inning. It provided a learning opportunity for the young right-hander, who provided another strong performance in Toronto's 8-3 win over Chicago. "Baseball is great, man. It teaches you lessons all the time," Manoah said. "That's a good lesson for me, to not worry about pitch count or look ahead in the game. Just stay in myself, con

  • Espinal's three-run ninth-inning blast not enough as Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — A Santiago Espinal three-run ninth-inning blast to go with earlier solo shots from George Springer, Alejandro Kirk and Matt Chapman fell short in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 8-6 rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Espinal’s one-out homer gave the Blue Jays (31-22) their 22nd round-tripper in their last 11 games. But four batters later, Bo Bichette grounded out to third to end the game, leaving runners on first and third. Minnesota leadoff hitter Luis Arraez belted four singl

  • Canadian soccer team tweaking play ahead of World Cup in Qatar

    VANCOUVER — With Canada's spot at the 2022 World Cup clinched, the men's national soccer team is looking at how it can tweak its game before taking the field in Qatar. The team came together in Vancouver this week, where it will host Panama in a friendly match on Sunday. The Canadians want to get results and see good performances during the current international window, said defender Alistair Johnston, but they're also working on how they want to play when the World Cup begins in November. “We u

  • Captain Kirk: Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk homers twice in 6-5 win over White Sox

    TORONTO — Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was two questions in to his post-game media availability Tuesday night when he took a few seconds to adjust his uniform. "I'm still sweating," he said with a smile. The perspiration was understandable given that his team had managed to hang on for yet another one-run win. Alejandro Kirk hit a pair of two-run homers to power Toronto to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox and help the Blue Jays extend their winning streak to a season-high six games.

  • No Dustin? No problem. RBC Canadian Open unfazed by Johnson's withdrawal

    TORONTO — Dustin Johnson was once the face of the RBC Canadian Open but years after he won the men's national golf championship his sudden withdrawal from the PGA Tour event isn't having a significant impact on the tournament's ticket sales. Johnson, who won the Canadian Open in 2018, announced on Tuesday that he would not be playing next week at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Instead, Johnson entered the 48-man field for the first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational, a new rival

  • Rangers beat Lightning Game 2 for 2-0 series lead

    Igor Shesterkin shut the door on the Tampa Bay Lightning to secure a 3-2 win for the New York Rangers and jump out to a 2-0 series lead on Friday.

  • Eight is Enough: Twins dump Blue Jays 9-3 to end Toronto's eight-game win streak

    TORONTO — For a few innings Friday night, it looked like the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays were going to have a back-and-forth slugfest with the ball carrying in the spring air at Rogers Centre. The Minnesota bullpen had other plans, completely shutting down the Toronto offence to help end the Blue Jays' eight-game winning streak. Kyle Garlick and Jose Miranda hit two homers apiece and Byron Buxton added a two-run shot as Minnesota dumped Toronto 9-3. Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez gave

  • Raptors start petition to create national gun violence awareness day

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have started a petition to recognize the first Friday of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Day in Canada. The petition published on Change.org asks Canadian legislators to join the United States in observing the day to honour survivors and victims of gun violence. In a release announcing the petition, the Raptors cited a Statistics Canada report that found firearm-related homicides have gone up 37 per cent over the past 11 years, though there are large data ga

  • Borjan, Buchanan, Charron named Canada Soccer's top players for May

    Milan Borjan, Kadeisha Buchanan and Samuel Charron have been named Canada Soccer’s top players for the month for May. Borjan, a goalkeeper from Hamilton, helped Red Star Belgrade clinch a fifth Serbian league title in a row. He scored on a penalty in added time in Red Star's 3-1 season-ending win over FK Voždovac on May 22. Borjan helped Red Star win their second Serbian Cup in a row four days later with a 2-1 win over FK Partizan. Buchanan, a centre back from Brampton, Ont., won her fifth UEFA